Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Soldiers and Polish students meet in virtual venue

    U.S. Soldiers and Polish students meet in virtual venue

    POLAND

    01.06.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    Battle Group Poland

    U.S.A.R. 3235 Civil Affairs Team, 432nd Civil Affairs Bn., Sgt. Alan Burkhart, left, and Staff Sgt. Philip Mueller, meet virtually with students from a Polish high school military program. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth O. Bryson

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.27.2021 14:10
    Photo ID: 6496677
    VIRIN: 210106-A-DQ632-464
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers and Polish students meet in virtual venue, by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Soldiers and Polish students meet in virtual venue

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    CAT

    Poland

    students

    Civil Affairs

    Battle Group Poland

    civil engagement

    BGP

    BTPA

    virtual venue

    TAGS

    NATO
    CAT
    U.S. Army Europe
    Public Affairs
    USAR
    USAEUR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT