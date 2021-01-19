Recruiting Assistance Council looks forward to its Mission in 2021

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (Jan. 19, 2021) Retired Navy Master Chief Juan P. Rodriguez, of San...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (Jan. 19, 2021) Retired Navy Master Chief Juan P. Rodriguez, of San Antonio, the education services specialist assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio, briefs attendees of the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Assistance Council (NTAGAC) on hosting a virtual townhall meeting to provide future Sailors’ families and the public the opportunity to ask questions about the recruiting process and life in America’s Navy. The NTAGAC assists Navy Recruiting by joining talents available in Navy-related organizations, the civilian community, and the Naval Reserve. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (Jan. 19, 2020) To continue supporting America’s Navy’s recruitment of high-qualified men and women in Central and South Texas, San Antonio’s Navy Talent Acquisition Group Assistance Council (NTAGAC) held its first meeting of the year via video conference.



Members of the community to include retired service members, civic/veteran groups, educators, and business representatives attended.

According to retired Navy Rear Adm. Eric Young, of Abilene, Texas, NTAGAC chairman, council members assist Navy Recruiting by joining talents available in Navy-related organizations, the civilian community, and the Naval Reserve.



“It is a resource for NTAG San Antonio to tether the talents available in the civilian community to assist in the recruiting effort,” said Young, a financial advisor with First Command. “Additionally, the NTAGAC provides direct referrals, help increase Navy Awareness, provide inroads to centers of influence (COI), and assist in promotion and support of special events.”



One of the key topics of the meeting was continuing to educate the community about career opportunities in the Navy to include the Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps Scholarship Program and maintaining/increasing recruiter visibility in high schools.



The NTAG Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Michael Files briefed the attendees on the state of Navy Recruiting in the region and members of his staff provided recommendations on engagement with future Sailors currently in the Navy’s Delayed Entry Program.



Another recommendation to be researched is hosting a virtual townhall meeting to provide future Sailors’ families and the public the opportunity to ask questions about the recruiting process and life in America’s Navy.

“Recruiting is not only the responsibility of the military recruiter,” said Young. “It’s every veterans’ responsibility as well.”



NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.