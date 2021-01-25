IWTS Kings Bay Instructor Crucial in Training and Preparing Navy’s “Silent Service” Warriors

Courtesy Photo | 210125-N-N0484-0002 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 25, 2021) – Information Systems...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210125-N-N0484-0002 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 25, 2021) – Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 2nd Class Aaron Sherman currently serves as an instructor at Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Kings Bay, a training site under Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach, and is the course supervisor and teaches the Network Security Vulnerability Technician course, along with the Information Systems Security Manager course. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



KINGS BAY, Ga.—Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 2nd Class Aaron Sherman currently serves as an instructor at Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Kings Bay, a training site under Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach, and is the course supervisor and teaches the Network Security Vulnerability Technician course, along with the Information Systems Security Manager course.



Sherman, a native of Roseville, California, attended boot camp at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, Illinois, in February 2014. Shortly after graduation, he completed the Basic Enlisted Submarine Class “A” Technical School, Systems Administration course, and Submarine Local Area Networks System Administration course, laying the foundational knowledge required of all information systems technician (submarines) Sailors in the fleet.



During his first assigned sea tour, Sherman served aboard USS West Virginia (SSBN 736) for four years as shipboard maintenance assistant (3MA) and leading petty officer (LPO) for his division. As 3MA, he ensured that all maintenance was coordinated and completed for the entire boat. As LPO, he ensured that USS West Virginia had the best cyber readiness, earning the Cyber “C” Award two years in a row along with receiving the Squadron 20 Battle Efficiency “E” Award for his command. While aboard, Sherman also earned his enlisted submarine warfare insignia. In October 2019, he selected orders and reported to IWTS Kings Bay.



“The most secure network is a disconnected network; however, this is not feasible in order to maintain our mission in the cyber community,” shared Sherman. “We must then ensure that we train, teach and instruct so the fleet is adequately trained to protect our networks from our adversaries, as best as they can.”



IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 59 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 230 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at 5 training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning Information Warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains over 22,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



