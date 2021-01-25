Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IWTS Kings Bay Instructor Crucial in Training and Preparing Navy’s “Silent Service” Warriors

    KINGS BAY, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2021

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210125-N-N0484-0002 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 25, 2021) – Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 2nd Class Aaron Sherman currently serves as an instructor at Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Kings Bay, a training site under Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach, and is the course supervisor and teaches the Network Security Vulnerability Technician course, along with the Information Systems Security Manager course. (U.S. Navy photo)

