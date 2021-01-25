210125-N-N0484-0002 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Jan. 25, 2021) – Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 2nd Class Aaron Sherman currently serves as an instructor at Information Warfare Training Site (IWTS) Kings Bay, a training site under Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach, and is the course supervisor and teaches the Network Security Vulnerability Technician course, along with the Information Systems Security Manager course. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2021 12:28
|Photo ID:
|6494516
|VIRIN:
|210125-N-N0484-0002
|Resolution:
|2467x3760
|Size:
|965.69 KB
|Location:
|KINGS BAY, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IWTS Kings Bay Instructor Crucial in Training and Preparing Navy’s “Silent Service” Warriors, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IWTS Kings Bay Instructor Crucial in Training and Preparing Navy’s “Silent Service” Warriors
LEAVE A COMMENT