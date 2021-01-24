USS Princeton Commemorates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums | 210118-N-OW019-0025 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 18, 2020) Command Master Chief Damiean...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums | 210118-N-OW019-0025 NORTH ARABIAN SEA (Jan. 18, 2020) Command Master Chief Damiean Williams, from Miami, assigned to the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), recites the “I Have a Dream” speech during a commemoration ceremony for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums) see less | View Image Page

Sailors aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) celebrated the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. while underway in the North Arabian Sea.



King was a minister and civil rights activist who advocated to end segregation through nonviolent protests. He led the March on Washington in 1963 and was instrumental in the passage of legislation that strengthened voting rights and banned discrimination on people of color. In 1964, King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Four years later, he was assassinated ahead of a protest march in Memphis. Shortly after his death, cities and states across the country honored King on his birthday, January 15. In 1983, a bill was signed into law to honor King and his contributions annually the third Monday in January through a federal holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.



“Throughout the year I'm always reading about African American history,” said Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Jaleesa Overbey, from Clarksville, Va., event organizer and presenter. “On this day in particular I think about how powerful one man’s voice can be in the fight for equality.”



After a slideshow presentation that highlighted King’s contributions to the nation, Command Master Chief Damiean Williams, from Miami, read the renowned “I Have a Dream” speech.



“In my lifetime, I have listened to the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech hundreds of times,” Williams said. “Each word, powerful and passionate in its own regard, literally sent chills down my side. I was mesmerized in the way Dr. King carefully chose every word to capture his view and vision of that period.”



Though the holiday often highlights accomplishments from the past, aboard Princeton it served as an opportunity for the crew to look around and see the tree of diversity within the United States that was first planted long ago.



“Dr. King showed us through his words and deeds that the catalyst of change rests upon an idea and the moral conviction to stand for what you believe, even in the face of adversity,” said Capt. Martin Robertson, commanding officer, from Erie, Penn. “He furthered the social progress of our nation by breaking down racial barriers. His actions and achievements inspired leaders in all of the social movements of the late 20th and early 21st century.”



Princeton is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.