USS William P. Lawrence Holds Change of Command

Cmdr. Kevin S. McCormick, Jr. relieved Cmdr. Dawn C. Allen as commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) in a change of command ceremony on board Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Jan. 21.



Allen assumed command in August 2019 as William P. Lawrence’s seventh commanding officer and led the ship through two deployments in support of operations in U.S. 7th and 4th Fleets including enhanced counter-narcotics operations that disrupted more than $200 million of narcotics. Under her command, the ship completed several freedom of navigation operations, participated in numerous exercises including an integrated Air Defense Exercise with Colombian and U.S. Air Forces, PASSEXs with Brazil, and supported humanitarian aid in Central America after Hurricanes Eta and Iota.



“It has been an absolute honor to serve with the resilient, capable and highly engaged warfighters of the William P. Lawrence, they never cease to impress and they epitomize the ship’s motto: Never Give In!” said Allen.



Allen is transferring to Yokosuka, Japan to assume the duties as Reactor Officer aboard USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Allen, a Texas native, enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving as an aviation ordnanceman and helicopter rescue swimmer prior to commissioning as a Surface Warfare Officer with a specialty in nuclear power.



McCormick, a Delaware native, is a 2002 graduate of the United States Naval Academy. He most recently served as the ship’s Executive Officer from July 2019 until August 2020. His previous sea tours include USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), USS McCampbell (DDG 85), executive officer of USS Defender (MCM 2) and Command of USS Warrior (MCM 10).



“It is a privilege to join and lead such a talented crew and the best ship in the Navy. We will continue to honor Admiral Lawrence’s legacy serving with honor as we defend our Nation’s interests at home and abroad,” said McCormick.



Commissioned in 2011 and homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, William P. Lawrence is the Navy’s 59th guided missile destroyer. Its namesake honors Vice Adm. William P. Lawrence, a naval aviator, test pilot, Vietnam Prisoner of War, and U.S. 3rd Fleet commander.