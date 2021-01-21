PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII (January 21, 2021) – Cmdr. Kevin S. McCormick assumes command of USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Jan. 21, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Cara Edwards/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2021 20:59
|Photo ID:
|6491600
|VIRIN:
|210121-N-SF508-0003
|Resolution:
|1920x1080
|Size:
|220.49 KB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS William P. Lawrence Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
