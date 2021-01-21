Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS William P. Lawrence Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    USS William P. Lawrence Change of Command

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII (January 21, 2021) – Cmdr. Kevin S. McCormick assumes command of USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) during a change of command ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Jan. 21, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Cara Edwards/Released)

