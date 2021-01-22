Eagle Lake Native Supports Navy Leader Development



From Officer Training Newport Public Affairs



NEWPORT, R.I. - An Eagle Lake, Texas, native and mother of three children, currently serving in the U.S. Navy as a damage control training instructor and medical liaison at Officer Training Command in Newport, Rhode Island (OTCN), was selected for promotion to Chief Petty Officer.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ann C. Jones, a 2000 graduate of Rice Consolidated High School in Altair, Texas, was recently selected to become a Chief Petty Officer with the current initiation class, class 127.



“It means a lot to be selected as chief,” said Jones. “I enjoy helping Sailors and pushing them to be better, just as I drew inspiration from the chiefs before me.”



Jones is also the mother of a 9-year-old and 5-year-old twins. She has served at OTCN since August, 2020.



“Balancing Navy mission requirements as dual-status parents [has its] struggles and [it] takes a lot to balance work and family life,” said Jones. “My mother, Lucy Capps, has played a large role in our family. She helped out when my husband was deployed and I gave birth to my twins, Quinn and Wyatt, along with taking care of Rhyys, my eldest [then] 4-year-old.”



“I couldn’t have done it without the support from my mother and husband, Command Senior Chief Morgan Jones, currently assigned to Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Newport. It’s really important to take care of family first,” added Jones.



At OTCN, Jones instructs civilians and Sailors in critical, at-sea simulated firefighting and damage control skills.



“With time honored tradition, I pass along my experiences to Jones as she begins her journey as a Chief Petty Officer,” said Senior Chief Air Traffic Controller Jacqueline Thomas, a OTCN senior enlisted leader and mentor. “Leadership is often measured by the achievement of those you have led. We must meet every Sailor, Marine and civilian where they currently stand and lead them to where we want him or her to be.”



Prior to OTCN, Jones served in various assignments in Millington, Tennessee. She also completed a Health Sciences Technology associates degree in 2009 at Coastline Community College.



“I previously served as an assignment order generator and in medical officer assignments at Naval Personnel Command in Millington, Tennessee,” said Jones. “I helped Sailors from behind-the-scenes to ensure they are well taken care of and I’m glad to continue helping as a technical trainer here.”



Jones is scheduled to become a Chief Petty Officer during a chief pinning ceremony, Jan. 29.



“I can truly give back to the Navy that provided a lot for me,” said Jones. “I’m exposed to different perspectives with damage control, from my senior and junior peers. That molds me as a better-rounded asset to the team. I’m able to share this mentorship to future naval officers in training here.”



OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. OTCN morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as professional naval officers worthy of special trust and confidence.



For more information about OTCN, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/NSTC/OTCN.



-USN-

