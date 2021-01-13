Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210113-N-ZZ999-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 13, 2021) CPO Select Ann Jones poses for a photo

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Service Training Command

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ann C. Jones, a technical trainer assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, poses for a photo at the wet trainer, Jan 13. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Hospital Corpsman Aaron S. Paul)

