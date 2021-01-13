210113-N-ZZ999-0001 NEWPORT, R.I. (Jan. 13, 2021) CPO Select Ann Jones poses for a photo

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Ann C. Jones, a technical trainer assigned to Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), Rhode Island, poses for a photo at the wet trainer, Jan 13. OTCN offers four officer training programs at Naval Station Newport, including Officer Candidate School, Officer Development School, the Limited Duty Officer and Chief Warrant Officer Academy, and the Naval Science Institute. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Hospital Corpsman Aaron S. Paul)

