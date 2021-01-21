USS Freedom Completes Tri-lateral PASSEX with El Salvador, Guatemala

Courtesy Photo | 210121-N-RC007-001 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 21, 2021) The Freedom-class littoral...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210121-N-RC007-001 EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 21, 2021) The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) executed a tri-lateral passing exercise (PASSEX) with El Salvadorian and Guatemalan navies Jan. 21, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released) see less | View Image Page

(EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN) The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) executed a passing exercise (PASSEX) with its naval counterparts from El Salvador and Guatemala, Jan. 21.



PASSEXs are a series of advanced close proximity maneuvering exercises designed to improve interoperability and advance the partner nation’s ability to communicate, navigate and operate together at sea.

"This tri-lateral PASSEX, strengthens our tactical readiness and practices operational command and control while signaling strategic commitments to our partners throughout the region," said Cmdr. Larry Repass, commanding officer of Freedom.



Throughout the exercise the forces were able to practice tactics in realistic training scenarios and develop greater trust, understanding and respect for each other’s capabilities.



Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



