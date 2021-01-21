Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    210121-N-RC007-1001

    210121-N-RC007-1001

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210121-N-RC007-1001
    EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan 21, 2021) The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) executed a tri-lateral passing exercise (PASSEX) with El Salvadorian and Guatemalan navies Jan. 21, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.22.2021 12:07
    Photo ID: 6492200
    VIRIN: 210121-N-RC007-1001
    Resolution: 2092x1394
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210121-N-RC007-1001, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS Freedom Completes Tri-lateral PASSEX with El Salvador, Guatemala

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    PASSEX
    USS Freedom
    LCS1
    Southern Command
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT