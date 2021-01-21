210121-N-RC007-1001

EASTERN PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan 21, 2021) The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Freedom (LCS 1) executed a tri-lateral passing exercise (PASSEX) with El Salvadorian and Guatemalan navies Jan. 21, 2021. Freedom is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard Cho/Released)

Date Taken: 01.21.2021
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN