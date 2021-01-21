USS Nebraska Blue Salutes New Commander

Courtesy Photo | SILVERDALE, Wash. (Jan. 21, 2020) - Cmdr. David Crescitelli, from San Diego, relieved...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SILVERDALE, Wash. (Jan. 21, 2020) - Cmdr. David Crescitelli, from San Diego, relieved Capt. James Lembo, from Mesa, Arizona, to assume the duties and responsibilities as the commanding officer of the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739), Jan. 21. From August 2018 to January 2021, Lembo led Nebraska Blue through three strategic deterrent patrols, two dry-docking refit periods and a missile reconfiguration. (U.S. Navy file photo) see less | View Image Page

SILVERDALE, Wash. (Jan. 21, 2021) - The blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) conducted a change of command, Jan. 21.



Cmdr. David Crescitelli, from San Diego, relieved Capt. James Lembo, from Mesa, Arizona, to assume the duties and responsibilities as Nebraska Blue’s commanding officer.



Commander, Submarine Squadron 17 Capt. Todd Figanbaum presented Lembo with the Meritorious Service Medal and oversaw the assumption of command.



“The thing I admire most about this crew and specifically about Capt. Lembo is whatever adversity was placed in their way…the crew and the captain met those challenges head on, they overcame and they always emerged better than what they were before,” said Figanbaum. “BZ to the crew and BZ to you, Jim. You’ve done a great job.”



Lembo had served as Nebraska’s commanding officer since August 2018 and during that time he led the crew through three strategic deterrent patrols, two dry-docking refit periods and a missile reconfiguration.



“I’m proud of the command and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished,” said Lembo. “I think we’ve changed the culture on board and I’m very proud of that. I appreciate everything the crew has done.”



Crescitelli most recently served as Deputy for Readiness at Commander, Submarine Squadron 11.



“I very much appreciate the opportunity to be here and will try to bring the energy that I’m bringing right now to the crew,” said Crescitelli. “I look forward to preparing the leaders of tomorrow, I look forward to making sure the crew has balance at both work and at home, and I will do my best and work as hard as I can to make sure we achieve as much as we can.”



Nebraska was commissioned in Groton, Connecticut, July 10, 1993. She is the 14th submarine of the Ohio-class of SSBNs and the second U.S. Navy ship to bear the name. Nebraska completed her first strategic deterrent patrol in August 1994 and became the first Ohio-class submarine to visit Europe and Halifax, Nova Scotia.



For more news about USS Nebraska and other Commander, Submarine Group 9 units, visit www.facebook.com/SubGru9 or www.navy.mil/local/csg9/.