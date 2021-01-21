Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nebraska Blue Salutes New Commander

    WA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2021

    SILVERDALE, Wash. (Jan. 21, 2020) - Cmdr. David Crescitelli, from San Diego, relieved Capt. James Lembo, from Mesa, Arizona, to assume the duties and responsibilities as the commanding officer of the blue crew of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739), Jan. 21. From August 2018 to January 2021, Lembo led Nebraska Blue through three strategic deterrent patrols, two dry-docking refit periods and a missile reconfiguration. (U.S. Navy file photo)

    Change of Command
    USS Nebraska
    CSG-9
    SSBN 739
    Submarine Squadron 17

