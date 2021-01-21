Unsung LSA operation at Fort Lee remains key to COVID-19 response

Photo By Terrance Bell | Soldiers depart the Logistics Support Area dining facility with take-out meals Jan....... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Soldiers depart the Logistics Support Area dining facility with take-out meals Jan. 13.. The temporary meal service tent can seat roughly 120 socially-distanced diners. It was erected in a matter of days last March to accommodate an overflow student population here and was a component of a larger barracks complex at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. (Jan. 21, 2021) -– When the initial spread of COVID 19 prompted personal protection and shelter-at-home measures last spring, it also compelled the Army to implement stop-movement orders to mitigate transmission rates. That decision greatly impacted the training pipeline for organizations like the Combined Arms Support Command that sees upward of 5,000 military and civilian personnel occupying its classrooms on any given day.