A&FRC: Caring For Team Langley Amidst A Pandemic

The military lifestyle is often accompanied by a multitude of stressful situations and burdens, both expected and unexpected. During those times it can be difficult for service members to juggle the unexpected while finding balance within their family life, recreation and work responsibilities.



The Airman & Family Readiness Center is here to help alleviate some of those burdens and offer an extensive support network for service members.



“Our services are designed to support mission readiness by assisting individuals and families with the challenges and demands of military life,” said Dawn Teagle, 633rd Force Support Squadron A&FRC Flight Chief. “I encourage the whole community to get to know us.”



The A&FRC offers a myriad of classes free of charge including Employment, Personal & Work Life, Deployment & Reintegration, Personal Financial Readiness, Relocation, Transition Assistance Program, Exceptional Family Member Program, Survivor Benefits workshops, as well as individual appointments.



“If you contact the A&FRC, they can connect you with resources you may be missing or offer resources you never knew or even thought about,” said MSgt. Brandon Franklin, 633d Comptroller Squadron and Wing Staff Agencies First Sergeant. “The A&FRC is a great resource for information.”



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the A&FRC seamlessly transitioned all classes and workshops to a virtual atmosphere to mitigate the spread of the virus on Langley. Although a remote learning environment comes with new challenges, the staff at the A&FRC have worked tirelessly to find the most beneficial and productive ways to present the same great materials and resources to Airmen and their families without the need for in-person interactions.



“We have added classes such as Dating Online, The Fundamentals of Communications, EFMP Chat N Chew and Deployed Families Virtual Coffee Connection to name a few,” said Anna Bennet, 633rd Force Support Squadron Airman & Family Readiness Lead Work/Life Consultant. “In addition, we have added evening classes such as Tax Preparation, Financial Jeopardy, Securing a Strong Financial Future and Financial Planning for Deployment to accommodate families who are either teleworking during the day or assisting children with school work.”



“The classes at the Airmen and Family Readiness Center are beneficial for Airmen of all ranks,” Franklin said. “They offer classes that help Airmen with their financial situations. Many young Airmen have never lived on their own before and the A&FRC can help them start a budget that could possibly keep them out of financial trouble.”



The services provided at the A&FRC are available to support Active Duty, Retirees, family members, DoD civilians and contractors. They are currently offering virtual workshops and 1-on-1 consultations to ensure Team Langley’s service members and families remain well taken care of.



“The Langley A&FRC is highly regarded in our community and is a go-to for members and families seeking assistance,” Teagle said. “We have a phenomenal team of professionals that stand ready to assist!”



The A&FRC is open Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by appointment. To setup an appointment or register for class/workshops, call (757) 764-3990 or email the A&FRC at afrc.tap@us.af.mil.