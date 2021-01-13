Black Hawk sale supports Jordan’s royal family, strengthens Coalition

The Kingdom of Jordan, a U.S. major non-NATO ally, is set to receive a $21 million UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter later this year.



The aircraft, purchased through the U.S. Army foreign military sales program, will undergo VVIP (Very Very Important Person) modifications and will ultimately be used to transport Jordan’s King Abdullah bin Hussein II and the royal family. The pending modifications are being completed via direct commercial sales with Nebraska Gas Turbine Inc.



King Abdullah II is a member of the Hashemite dynasty, the royal family of Jordan since 1921, and he is a 41st-generation direct descendant of Muhammad.



Like many U.S. partners and allies, Jordan plays a critical role in advancing peace and moderation in the Middle East.



U.S.-Jordan diplomatic relations date back to 1949, and the two nations share the mutual goals of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians, and an end to violent extremism that threatens the security of Jordan, the region and the globe.



“This is really where you can see the big picture in USASAC’s mission,” said Candice Turner, the USASAC country program manager for Jordan. “We’re not simply selling military equipment to foreign nations. We are strengthening the security of partner nations, and thereby increasing stability in a region and throughout the globe. What people should realize is that when we make our allies stronger, they use that strength to not only protect their borders, but to also support Coalition efforts and U.S. interests. It’s a win-win for everyone.”



According to the U.S. Department of State, the peace process and Jordan’s opposition to terrorism “parallel and assist wider U.S. interests. U.S. policy seeks to reinforce Jordan’s commitment to peace, stability, and moderation. In light of ongoing regional unrest, as well as global disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has helped Jordan maintain its stability and prosperity through economic and military assistance and through close political cooperation.



Turner said she is anticipating additional sustainment cases for aircraft maintenance and in support of Jordan’s Black Hawk fleet.



USASAC manages over 6,500 Foreign Military Sales cases, worth more than $205 billion, for over 140 countries. For more information on USASAC and its foreign policy mission, visit www.army.mil/usasac.

