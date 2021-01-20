DLA provides food, uniforms, COVID tests for military during Inauguration support

As our nation’s defenders gather to safeguard the Presidential Inauguration, the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support is there to enable them with the food, water, uniform items and medical supplies to sustain their mission.



As of January 20, DLA Troop Support has provided more than 50,000 cases of bottled water, 864 cases of meals-ready-to-eat, 864 cases of tailored operational training meals, 448 modules of unitized group rations, honor guard uniform items and 2,000 rapid COVID-19 tests in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration.



“As a joint partner in the Department of Defense, DLA Troop Support is proud to provide the items our nation’s military needs to enable their success,” DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Gavin Lawrence said.



All requests for support received leading up to the event are centrally managed by DLA’s Agency Synchronization Operations Center, and locally by DLA Troop Support’s J3/5 Operations and Plans Directorate to provide fast, well-coordinated logistics support, Navy Commander Scott Long, J3/5 Director, said.



While the food, water and medical coordination were ordered recently, the Clothing and Textiles team have been working since December to provide items such as trousers and more than 500 variously sized dress coats for honor guard members in the Military District of Washington. The early request and fulfilment allowed servicemembers to tailor and practice in the new uniform items in advance of the inauguration, Ashley Liddle, C&T dress uniform integrated support team chief, said.



“We work with our local command and DLA Headquarters, through the ASOC, to ensure agency and national priorities are coordinated 24/7 to get our warfighter and whole of government customers what they need, where they need, when they need it with the right people ‘in the know’ to make it happen,” Long said.



In addition to the items already provided, DLA Troop Support stands ready to provide additional support such as cots and protective equipment, he said.

