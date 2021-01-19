Army Maintenance App offers Soldiers ease of use when submitting barracks work order

Photo By Michael Strasser | Soldiers living in the barracks at Fort Drum can now use the U.S. Army Maintenance...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Soldiers living in the barracks at Fort Drum can now use the U.S. Army Maintenance Application (ArMA) on their smart phones to submit and track maintenance work orders to the Directorate of Public Works. Residents can include photos and provide a description of an issue, or access a maintenance catalog for a complete list of service requests. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Jan. 19, 2021) -- A new web application is giving Soldiers living at Fort Drum a fast and easy way to request maintenance help in the barracks.



Fort Drum was one of several Army installations selected to test the U.S. Army Maintenance Application (ArMA), which leverages technology familiar and accessible to Soldiers in the form of a mobile web app (armymaintenance.com).



Barracks residents can use ArMA on their smartphones to submit and track maintenance work orders to the Directorate of Public Works. Soldiers can include photos and provide a description of an issue, or access a maintenance catalog for a complete list of service requests.



Chris Rinard, Fort Drum DPW Work Management Branch chief, said that ArMA puts real-time information in residents’ hands and eliminates the hassle of exchanging phone calls or emails.



“This is a one-stop shop to get your issues fixed, and there will no longer be redundant ways of doing business,” he said. “You simply submit an order through the app, and PW can converse back. Customers receive notifications on their phones much like they would with other apps.”



Since ArMA’s soft launch last month, Rinard said that Soldiers haven’t expressed any difficulty using it and they seem to prefer this method.



“I would also say that the PW technicians who input service orders picked up on it immediately,” he said. “The system is designed much like most other interfaces we use in our daily lives. This really has fast-forwarded us to 2021 in how we can leverage technology to complete work.”



Matthew Kopchinski, operations manager for Single Soldiers Housing Branch, noted that Emergency Demand Maintenance Orders (DMOs) require more immediate action and should be phoned in to (315) 772-DPW1 rather than submitted via ArMA. For extreme cases such as gas leaks, residents should also call 911.



“As always, if you require emergency maintenance services related to life, health and safety, please call DPW immediately,” he said.



During the one-time registration process, Soldiers will need the following:



*Phone number

*Personal email address

*Unit of assignment

*Building number where he or she lives



Soldiers will also need to provide a confirmation email address, which must be a .mil account. Once registered, a notification email will be sent to the confirming .mil account. Then, Soldiers have seven days to respond back to that email from the .mil account to complete the registration. If that deadline is missed, then the registration is closed and the Soldier must restart the process.



The ArMA app is only for government-owned housing and barracks, so it would not apply to residents of privatized housing such as Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes. ArMA is currently accessible by typing armymaintenance.com into your smartphone’s web browser, and it also available on the Digital Garrison app.



Richard Nuijens, Fort Drum RCI / Housing Division chief, said that the app is going to allow the DPW team to enhance communication with residents in the barracks. Soldiers will have the ability to provide input during the process and feedback after the work order is completed.



“The Army's top priority is putting people first, and ArMA is going to strengthen our ability to support Soldiers and provide them some peace of mind when they have maintenance issues in the barracks,” Nuijens said.