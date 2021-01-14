Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Maintenance App offers Soldiers ease of use when submitting barracks work order

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Soldiers living in the barracks at Fort Drum can now use the U.S. Army Maintenance Application (ArMA) on their smart phones to submit and track maintenance work orders to the Directorate of Public Works. Residents can include photos and provide a description of an issue, or access a maintenance catalog for a complete list of service requests. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

