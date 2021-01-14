Army Maintenance App offers Soldiers ease of use when submitting barracks work order

Soldiers living in the barracks at Fort Drum can now use the U.S. Army Maintenance Application (ArMA) on their smart phones to submit and track maintenance work orders to the Directorate of Public Works. Residents can include photos and provide a description of an issue, or access a maintenance catalog for a complete list of service requests. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

