USS Russell Engages with Partners during Oceania Transit

Courtesy Photo | MAJURO, Marshall Islands (Jan. 7, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MAJURO, Marshall Islands (Jan. 7, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) is moored to the pier in Majuro, Marshall Islands, Jan. 7, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 18, 2021) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) completed an Oceania transit and presence operation Jan. 18 interacting with partners and upholding commitments with the Republic of Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and Papua New Guinea.



Russell conducted a brief stop in Majuro, RMI to receive fuel Jan. 7. After successfully completing their fueling and replenishment at Majuro, Russell conducted a cooperative deployment with two FSM National Police Maritime Surveillance Division patrol craft in the vicinity of Pohnpei, FSM. The ship completed its transit through Oceania, rich in fisheries, by patrolling the Compact of Free Association (COFA) states high seas pockets in order to discourage incidence of known illegal, unregulated, unreported (IUU) fishing.



“USS Russell is honored to work with COFA states to foster our enduring partnerships in the region,” said Cmdr. Ryan Rogers, Russell’s commanding officer. “Our operations showed our support to these fine nations in a wonderful region of the world that is rich with naval history.”



The COFA agreement establishes the relationships of free association between the United States and the three Pacific Island sovereign states of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau.



“All nations benefit from free and open access to the seas,” said Capt. Steve McDowell, commodore, Destroyer Squadron Twenty Three. “Together with our allies and partners, we are able to ensure maritime security and adherence to international rules and norms that have allowed all nations to continue to prosper. We’re extremely proud to operate with our COFA partners and to continue to enhance our strong partnership.”



Russell’s transit and operations across Oceania demonstrate the U.S. commitment to upholding its agreement with the COFA states, while also building trust with emerging strategic partners like PNG, in support of advancing international rules and norms of the high seas.



“My crew and I enjoyed the opportunity to conduct a cooperative deployment with USS Russell,” said Lt. Cmdr. Paulino Yangitesmal, commanding officer of FSS Palikir. “Even without COVID interrupting our ability to complete at sea training with like-minded partners, it is rare for us to meet up with a warship of this size and capability. We look forward to further opportunities as they become available.”



Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet forces remain ready to respond to crisis in Oceania, supporting the region in event of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, while supporting COFA commitments.



As the U.S. Navy's largest forward deployed fleet, U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates between 50-70 ships and submarines and 140 aircraft with approximately 20,000 Sailors. 7th Fleet's area of operation spans more than 124 million square kilometers, stretching from the International Date Line to the India/Pakistan border; and from the Kuril Islands in the North to the Antarctic in the South Pacific, providing security and stability to the region. 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build partnerships that foster maritime security while conducting a wide-range of missions to support humanitarian efforts and uphold international laws and freedoms of the sea.



For more information on USS Russell, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/surfor/ddg59/Pages/default.aspx