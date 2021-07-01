USS Russell (DDG 59) at the Marshall Islands

MAJURO, Marshall Islands (Jan. 7, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) is moored to the pier in Majuro, Marshall Islands, Jan. 7, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (Courtesy photo)

