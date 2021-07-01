Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell (DDG 59) at the Marshall Islands

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    01.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    MAJURO, Marshall Islands (Jan. 7, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) is moored to the pier in Majuro, Marshall Islands, Jan. 7, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (Courtesy photo)

    TAGS

    USS Russell
    DDG 59
    Marshall Islands
    Majuro
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

