U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Albert P. Gettings who served with Fox Company, 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, is commemorated by Fox Company, 2d Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division at Camp Lejeune on Jan. 15, 2021. First Sgt. Adrian Munoz read Gettings’ Silver Star citation prior to a CrossFit workout known as the “Bert” Workout of the Day. Marines conducted the workout which consists of burpees, push-ups, lunges, squats, and running. During the workout, the Marines were constantly reminded to keep pushing through the pain and give their all “just as Cpl. Gettings did.”



Cpl. Gettings served as a team leader with Fox Company, 2d battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Cpl. Gettings and his squad came under small arms fire where Gettings was wounded along with his fellow Marine. Fully exposed, he continued to direct fire towards the enemy while his squad maneuvered against the enemy. Gettings was 27 years old when he passed away in 2006. He was mortally wounded by enemy fire. He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star with a Combat V for valor in 2006. After reviewing his actions of bravery and selflessness, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford upgraded the award to a Silver Star. Cpl. Gettings and other fallen Marines of their unit live on through the stories passed down by the Marines of Fox Company says Master Sgt. Neil Mason, who served alongside Cpl. Gettings.

