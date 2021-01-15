South Carolina National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

Photo By Sgt. Brian Calhoun | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard receive a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Brian Calhoun | U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard receive a briefing from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, at the South Carolina National Guard readiness center in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina before traveling to the District of Columbia in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. The South Carolina National Guard will join service members from other states and territories in the nation’s capital to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2021, in the District of Columbia. The support of the National Guard, including South Carolina, is in support of the District of Columbia National Guard. National Guard support includes manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events. The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt Brian Calhoun, South Carolina National Guard) see less | View Image Page

Columbia, S.C. – Approximately 650 U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard will join service members from other states and territories in the nation’s capital to provide support for the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 20, 2021, in the District of Columbia. The South Carolina National Guard will work in support of the District of Columbia National Guard and local civilian authorities.



The National Guard support in the district includes manning traffic control points, security checkpoints, and managing the flow of personnel to ensure spectators are able to move around smoothly and safely before, during, and after the inauguration events. The National Guard routinely performs these types of missions during major events and is able to seamlessly integrate with interagency partners. The South Carolina National Guard has previously supported past Presidential Inauguration events and is proud to be supporting again.



"I am proud of the service members in the South Carolina National Guard and their ability to respond when the state and nation needs them," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. "This past year was historically busy for the National Guard and we are prepared to continue meeting the demands of 2021. Our Soldiers and Airmen have been actively supporting the COVID-19 response efforts in the state for more than 300 days and now we will also be joining other states and territories in our nation's capital in support of the Presidential Inauguration. As a community-based organization, it is important to us to support our neighbors and help keep citizens safe."



The exact dates of departure and return of the service members will not be released prior them departing and returning to South Carolina due to operational security and the safety of service members.