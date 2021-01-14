Tulsa leads USACE Multi-District Innovations Workshop

Courtesy Photo | Tulsa District held led a multi-district workshop for innovations teams throughout the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tulsa District held led a multi-district workshop for innovations teams throughout the Corps of Engineers, Jan. 12-14. Teams from 15 districts and seven USACE divisions collaborated virtually to work on ways to improve business processes. see less | View Image Page

The Innovations Team from the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers led a multi-district workshop for innovations teams throughout the Corps, Jan. 12-14.



Teams from 15 districts and seven USACE divisions collaborated virtually to identify opportunities to streamline and improve the Corps of Engineers’ execution and mission delivery tools.



Teams are working on twelve pilot projects scheduled to launch May 1.



The Tulsa District has partnered with Southwestern Oklahoma State University to develop technological solutions to business delivery processes. Each year teams from SWOSU develop solutions to the Tulsa District’s toughest challenges.



“The team was able to present three innovations opportunities to the SWOSU Spring Capstone Class, the Corps has a great partnership with the university and can’t wait to see what the students come up with this spring semester,” said Abby Jones, Natural Resources Management Specialist, Tulsa District.



Since Jason Knight a Tulsa District Natural Resources Management Specialist, initiated the Innovations Team concept in 2016, the Innovations Team has transformed from a local initiative to a Corps-wide priority and gained the attention of leaders at USACE Headquarters. Thirty-seven representatives from around the Corps participated in the workshop.



“We’re pleased with the opportunity to partner with academia to identify solutions to improve business practices and streamline processes for our workforce. One of our chief goals has been to improve business delivery through technology and open-minded exploration of our current processes,” Knight said.