Marriage Matters virtual conference offers real help to couples

Courtesy Photo | Love and marriage don't always go together like a horse and carriage; sometimes they require a daily devotion of encouragement, hope and humor from others. Chaplains at Fort Knox are providing that devotion in a new effort called Marriage Matters. (Photo courtesy of Demarys Mitchell)

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Couples at Fort Knox who are struggling to keep their marriage afloat or just needing some encouragement have a place all this month that they can go.



That place is online. Called Marriage Matters, the virtual devotional-style conference offers daily advice, hope and encouragement with a little mix of humor through Feb. 5.



“This is 30 days of focusing on marriage,” said Chaplain (Col.) James Boulware, Garrison chaplain, Fort Knox Religious Support Office. “We’ve sent out information to our community through Facebook, to organizations and individuals handing out invites.”



Boulware said over 1,100 people have signed up already, with more expected to join throughout the month. The emails, which take about five minutes to read, are designed to nudge couples closer to each other.



“Think of it as a daily vitamin for your marriage,” said Boulware. “We send marital thoughts into people’s inboxes for those who sign up. It offers a little bit of humor, a little bit of insight, and a lot of hope to help strengthen marriages.”



Since Marriage Matters launched, Boulware said some couples have even reached out for more in-depth, face-to-face counseling.



“It’s been very well received,” said Boulware. “My desire is that it helps marriages during this time of COVID— being shut in. Research is showing that marriages are having some difficult times right now.”



Couples who reach out to Boulware will either be connected to their organization’s chaplain at their request or with Chaplain (Maj.) Jonathan Lee, the Fort Knox Family Life chaplain and a certified marriage counselor.



“So far, there have been up to five couples requesting counseling,” said Lee. “I have met two couples since last week. I will see three more couples soon.”



Lee said he and Boulware focus the daily devotions on those areas of marriage that lead to erosion of quality marriages.



“It’s all about the marriage life: connection, love, care and respect, instead of fighting, criticism, judgment and arguments,” said Lee. “People need that emotional connection. That’s what I focus on every time.”



Boulware also includes occasional marriage advice articles from senior leaders who are interested in sharing. Most of the information featured in other articles, however, comes from scripture and tried-and-true marriage advice publications, as well as including a prayer and conversation starter.



Boulware said after this conference ends at the start of February, he plans to continue hosting Marriage Matters conferences throughout the year as needed. Because of this, he is asking those who have signed up to provide feedback.



“This is the first time that anybody has done this that I’m aware of, so I am very interested in a response back on how this met people’s needs,” said Boulware. “We plan to ask questions in the end, such as ‘Did this meet your expectations? How can we do a better job?’ I’m sure there’s a lot we can do to build on this and improve things.



“This is about helping marriages in whatever way we can.”



Those interested in signing up for this conference can click on the link at https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/index.cfm?i=585408&k=0769470D7B5F, then click on the blue RSVP button at the bottom of the e-invitation to start receiving the devotions.