Love and marriage don’t always go together like a horse and carriage; sometimes they require a daily devotion of encouragement, hope and humor from others. Chaplains at Fort Knox are providing that devotion in a new effort called Marriage Matters. (Photo courtesy of Demarys Mitchell)
This work, Marriage Matters virtual conference offers real help to couples, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marriage Matters virtual conference offers real help to couples
