Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marriage Matters virtual conference offers real help to couples

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2020

    Fort Knox

    Love and marriage don’t always go together like a horse and carriage; sometimes they require a daily devotion of encouragement, hope and humor from others. Chaplains at Fort Knox are providing that devotion in a new effort called Marriage Matters. (Photo courtesy of Demarys Mitchell)

    Date Taken: 10.12.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 14:49
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Fort Knox
    marriage
    love
    chaplain
    Marriage Matters

