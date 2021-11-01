Second phase underway for NSB Kings Bay dry dock recapitalization project

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded $359.7 million, Jan. 8, to Alberici-Mortenson, Joint Venture, which allows for exercise of the first and second options under the contract announced in March 2020 for the recapitalization of the dry dock at Naval Submarine Base (NSB) Kings Bay.



The award of this option brings the total cumulative contract value to $554.4 million.



“The award of this second phase is really the meat of the recapitalization effort,” said Travis Baker, deputy construction management officer Kings Bay. “Our efforts in the first phase have been dedicated to all of the preparations necessary to allow the streamlined execution of the next phase of work.”



The first phase included designating construction security zones, procurement of long lead items, and temporary work and storage spaces.



“More importantly, the first phase was a great opportunity to develop our processes and battle test our ability to deal with unforeseen conditions and establish relationships and processes for managing the complexities of the project,” said Baker. “It also helped cultivate a high functioning team that is inclusive of the contractor, supported commands, the installation, and Construction Management Office (CMO).“



The work to be performed in the second phase provides for concrete repairs in various locations throughout the dry dock; overhaul and repair the steel caisson; upgrade power distribution, chilled water and fire detection and alarm system.



The project will also repair corroded steel members of the dry dock superstructure, re-coat the entire superstructure and replace roof and wall panels.



The project will remove one bridge crane and overhaul two other bridge cranes.



The scope also includes effort to rebuild or replace sluice gates and actuators, roller gate rails, flap valves and frames and all piping. It will upgrade control system and electronic components and upgrade the auxiliary seawater system.



Work will be performed in Kings Bay, Georgia, and this option period is from March 2021 to October 2022.



“Since the scope of this project is so large, we are always looking for good people to join our team,” said Baker. “We are still accepting resumes for construction managers. Interested candidates can contact me directly at 904-482-8970 or at travis.a.baker@navy.mil.”

