New MILITARY STAR Accounts Start the New Year with Extra Savings From Jan. 15 Through Jan. 28

Photo By Marisa Conner | Military shoppers can start the new year with extra savings. Shoppers who sign up and...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Military shoppers can start the new year with extra savings. Shoppers who sign up and use a new MILITARY STAR® account Jan. 15 through 28 will save 15% on first-day purchases instead of the 10% discount regularly offered. The discount will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can start the new year with extra savings. Shoppers who sign up and use a new MILITARY STAR® account Jan. 15 through 28 will save 15% on first-day purchases instead of the 10% discount regularly offered. The discount will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.



“As many military families are looking to stick to their new year budgets, the extra MILITARY STAR savings help shoppers get the best value for their dollar,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “The MILITARY STAR card is one more way the Exchange helps the military community save.”



Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases—including at the commissary and Exchange mall vendors—and receive a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points.



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:

• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• 5 cents off every gallon of fuel at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off all Exchange restaurant purchases.

• The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



New accountholders will receive the 15% discount on all first-day purchases at military exchanges and commissaries, as well as online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.



“All Exchange earnings go back to the military community,” Osby said. “So when service members, Veterans, retirees and families shop the Exchange, they’re not only saving on everyday purchases, they’re also giving back.”



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



Facebook-friendly version: Open a new MILITARY STAR account and receive extra savings in the new year. Jan. 15 to 28, new accounts receive 15% off first-day purchases instead of the usual 10%. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-1Cr.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange