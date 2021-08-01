Initial COVID-19 vaccinations underway at Vandenberg AFB

Photo By Michael Peterson | James Haleski, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron chief of readiness and emergency...... read more read more Photo By Michael Peterson | James Haleski, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron chief of readiness and emergency management, and Dr. Paul Vu, 30th Medical Group chief of aerospace medicine, receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Jan. 6, 2021, Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. Haleski and Vu were were among the first to be inoculated against COVID-19 as part of Operation Fight Back. (U.S. Space Force photo by Michael Peterson) see less | View Image Page

The 30th Medical Group administered its first round of COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 6 at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif.



The Department of Defense distributed the vaccine to Vandenberg AFB and other select locations as part of Operation Warp Speed, the nation’s initiative to safely and efficiently vaccinate the American public.



“It’s a very exciting and historic day that we were able to get the COVID-19 vaccine here,” said Col. Jessica Spitler, 30th Medical Group commander.



With vaccinations in hand, the 30th MDG began their part by installing a five-station point of distribution system at the medical facility to begin the local campaign dubbed Operation Fight Back.



“The Medical Group is doing a fantastic job of giving the vaccine to all of our eligible beneficiaries,” said Spitler. “I’m excited to see the end of this pandemic and this is our first step on fighting back!”



Vandenberg will continue to administer the vaccine over the next few months, following the DoD COVID-19 vaccine plan to ‘implement a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing and administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect our people, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.’



“It’s a good day,” said Airman 1st Class Douglas Moore, one of the medical workers administering the first group of vaccinations. “I’m excited about the vaccine rolling out, getting it as early as we are and what it means for the status of social life in the country.”



In accordance with the DoD phased approach, the first round of vaccinations at Vandenberg were administered to medical workers and prioritized personnel, and will expand to include more groups in subsequent rollouts.



Although the vaccine is not mandatory, it is recommended by the 30th Medical Group to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.



“I did have reservations,” said A1C Moore about getting the vaccine. “After reading the Pfizer study and doing a little research, I decided that the benefits outweigh any risks. I decided to go ahead and get it.”



For more information about the DoD COVID-19 vaccine plan, please visit:



https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/Vaccine-Availability/