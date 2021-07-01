South Carolina National Guard continues COVID-19 support, begins vaccinating its first South Carolina civilians

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina National Guard today administered 76 COVID-19 vaccines to Palmetto State citizens at the Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. This is the first time the South Carolina National Guard has administered the COVID-19 vaccine to non-military personnel during its 301-day mobilization in support of the state’s COVID-19 pandemic efforts. The National Guard’s COVID-19 vaccination program is one of several missions the South Carolina National Guard has been engaged in since being mobilized by Governor Henry McMaster in March 2020.



“For more than 10 months the South Carolina National Guard has stood side-by-side with our state partners in providing critical support to state agencies, local healthcare providers, school districts, and the South Carolina Department of Corrections,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. “It’s been an honor for our more than 470 Soldiers on active duty orders to support the citizens of South Carolina by assisting with mobile COVID-19 testing sites, school food distribution programs, medical screenings, hospital staffing, and vaccine logistics and administration.”



Since March 2020 the South Carolina National Guard has maintained an active duty force of just under 500 Soldiers and Airmen who have conducted more than 788 missions, assisted with COVID-19 testing of more than 242,179 patients across the state, helped provide medical surge personnel to 10 hospitals, medically screened 229 congregate care patients at 6 different congregate care facilities, medically screened more than 346,100 inmates at 17 different South Carolina Department of Corrections facilities, participated in 62 facility sanitation missions, delivered more than 18,139 meals, and distributed more than 200,000 masks, 31,968 shields, and 205,825 gloves.



At Governor McMaster’s order, the South Carolina National Guard has been mobilized for over 300 consecutive days in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Adjutant General is a key member of the state’s COVID-19 Unified Command Group led by Governor Henry McMaster. The South Carolina National Guard Joint Operations Center has been activated along with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division for a coordinated effort. In support of various state agencies, primarily the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the South Carolina National Guard continues to provide flexible support, shifting resources as necessary based on priority of effort.



The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.07.2021 16:52 Story ID: 386561 Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US