Exchange’s BE FIT Gear Helps Military Shoppers Stay Fit to Fight in the New Year

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping the military community achieve fitness resolutions with the gear they need in the new year.



Exchanges and ShopMyExchange.com are stocking up on the latest athletic apparel and shoes, fitness trackers and workout equipment—everything needed to live a BE FIT lifestyle.



Name-brand athletic apparel and footwear is being incorporated into shops that look and feel like major sporting goods stores. Essential BE FIT gear offered includes:



• Athletic apparel and footwear

• Digital fitness accessories

• Watches and wearable technology with fitness tracking capability

• Hydration accessories



“A new year is an opportunity to set new goals and forge a path to meet them,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is dedicated to helping every member of the military community lead healthy, active lifestyles as 2021 kicks off.”



The Exchange takes a holistic approach to providing BE FIT options to promote and encourage healthy, better-for-you options. The initiative highlights health-conscious dining grab-and-go options and provides an assortment of fitness gear and wellness services. More information about how the Exchange can help military shoppers lead a BE FIT lifestyle, including healthy recipes and workout tips, can be found at the Exchange’s online community Hub.



Veterans with service-connected disabilities can shop in store, and all honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to use their lifelong online Exchange benefit can find BE FIT gear at ShopMyExchange.com.





