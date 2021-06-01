Exchange’s Military-Exclusive ‘Chief Chat’ Continues to Bring Military Community Together in 2021

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is extending its popular “Chief Chat” Facebook live series into 2021, giving the military community exclusive access to military leaders, war heroes, Hollywood A-listers, athletes, musicians and more.



Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor, hosts the live chats at Facebook.com/shopmyexchange to boost morale for Soldiers and Airmen.



“The Exchange has long been a destination for the military community to come together,” Osby said. “When COVID-19 challenged our ability to hold in-store events, we quickly pivoted to an online format to provide military-exclusive events for the Army and Air Force communities the Exchange is honored to serve. These interactions with celebrities and military leadership—where viewers engage in real time—allow us to come together and enjoy a unique morale boost during these challenging times.”



Upcoming “Chief Chat” guests include:



• Actor Lou Diamond Phillips, 11 a.m. Central Jan. 12.

• Space Force senior enlisted leader Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, 11 a.m. Central Jan. 13.

• NASCAR driver Austin Wayne Self, 11 a.m. Central Jan. 26.



Past guests include Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Ramón Colón-López, and a series of Medal of Honor recipients. Other notable personalities include Matthew McConaughey, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Mark Wahlberg, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Garth Brooks. All 80-plus episodes can be found on the Exchange’s Facebook playlist.



Viewers can watch the interviews on the Exchange’s Facebook page. Like and follow the Exchange on Facebook and sign up for reminders for upcoming chats. The schedule for Chief Chats can also be found on the Exchange’s online community Hub.



“In so many of our chats, these big-name stars have been quick to point out who our Nation’s real heroes are: service members and military families,” Osby said. “The Exchange is looking forward to bringing more military-exclusive opportunities to the best customers in the world in 2021.”



