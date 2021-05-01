Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Montana National Guard senior leaders receive initial Moderna COVID-19 Vaccinations

    Senior staff receive Moderna vaccination

    Photo By Master Sgt. Michael Touchette | Col. Bruce Coccoli, the Montana National Guard director of logistics, receives his

    MT, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Story by Master Sgt. Michael Touchette 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Capt. Kaleigh Koeppen, the Montana National Guard deputy state surgeon, called on the senior leadership of the Montana National Guard when she had seven left-over doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after medical staff had received their vaccinations.

    Col. Bruce Coccoli, Montana National Guard director of logistics, Col. Lonnie Cook, Montana Army National Guard chief of staff, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Julie Vaquera, state command chief warrant officer, Col. Renea Dorval, commander of the 1889th RSG, Col. James Hesterberg, United States Property and Fiscal Officer, Brig. Gen. Buel Dickson, Montana National Guard Assistant Adjutant General - Air, and Col. Greg Olson, Garrison Commander and Montana National Guard director of military personnel all volunteered to receive the vaccine.

    "Leadership wants to show Soldiers and Airmen their confidence that the vaccine is safe and effective," said Dickson. "We want to lead by example."

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    vaccination
    COVID-19
    Moderna

