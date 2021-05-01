Montana National Guard senior leaders receive initial Moderna COVID-19 Vaccinations

Capt. Kaleigh Koeppen, the Montana National Guard deputy state surgeon, called on the senior leadership of the Montana National Guard when she had seven left-over doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine after medical staff had received their vaccinations.



Col. Bruce Coccoli, Montana National Guard director of logistics, Col. Lonnie Cook, Montana Army National Guard chief of staff, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Julie Vaquera, state command chief warrant officer, Col. Renea Dorval, commander of the 1889th RSG, Col. James Hesterberg, United States Property and Fiscal Officer, Brig. Gen. Buel Dickson, Montana National Guard Assistant Adjutant General - Air, and Col. Greg Olson, Garrison Commander and Montana National Guard director of military personnel all volunteered to receive the vaccine.



"Leadership wants to show Soldiers and Airmen their confidence that the vaccine is safe and effective," said Dickson. "We want to lead by example."

