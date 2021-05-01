Vicenza Soldiers prepare for COVID-19 vaccine

Photo By Maria Cavins | U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza Pharmacy Officer in Charge Maj. Sean O'Brien and...... read more read more Photo By Maria Cavins | U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza Pharmacy Officer in Charge Maj. Sean O'Brien and Noncommissioned Officer in Charge Sgt. La'Terra Cook review stocked medications December 31, 2020 in Vicenza, Italy. USAHC-V is ready to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for administration to the community. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – As coronavirus vaccine shipments head to U.S. Army Garrison Italy, U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza medical professionals are preparing to receive, store and administer the COVID-19 vaccine.



At the end of December, news of the first U.S. military vaccinations in Europe made headlines. At USAG Italy, the vaccine should arrive in early January.



Meanwhile, USAHC-V staff trained its vaccination team to support the upcoming effort, said Maj. Sean O'Brien, the officer in charge of the health center’s pharmacy.



“There is online training and hands-on training,” O’Brien said. “It's mostly hands-on. There is a (weeklong) competency that each vaccinator has to accomplish.”



The same vaccination team also administers the ongoing flu vaccine, a similar intramuscular injection, said Sgt. La'Terra Cook, the pharmacy’s noncommissioned officer in charge.



“We have a great team,” Cook said.



When the vaccine arrives at the health center, logistics experts will quickly check its contents and turn it over to pharmacy staff, O’Brien said. From there, it’s held in the pharmacy’s subzero freezer, a closely monitored device kept at a specific temperature to properly store the vaccine. Pharmacy staff recently put in extra hours, learning as much as they could about the vaccine and refining their battle drills, to include testing if their freezer can reach them by phone.



“When we are not in pharmacy there is a perpetual monitoring system, it will alert us by calling everyone in the pharmacy’s phone number if the temperature is out of range,” O’Brien said. “We’ll know if we have to respond.”



Respiratory care staff at the health center will be first to receive the vaccine, offered in two doses, said Lt. Col. Joseph Matthews, the USAHC-V commander. Once healthcare personnel and first responders receive vaccinations, the health center will focus on deployable forces and high-risk populations, according to Regional Health Command Europe officials. Then, the health center will offer vaccinations to healthy Service members, Civilians, Families, and retirees.



Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of the vaccine was provided as an Emergency Use Authorization, the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered on a voluntary basis.



Meanwhile, health officials recommend wearing masks and practicing physical distancing – plus following host nation and military guidance – until COVID-19 transmission is significantly reduced.



For more information on the coronavirus and the vaccine, visit https://www.europeafrica.army.mil/coronavirus