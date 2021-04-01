Union Springs Sailor Reenlists in U.S. Navy while in Singapore

Photo By Lt. Lauren Chatmas | 201117-N-PL200-009 SINGAPORE -- Chief Engineman Edward Goshay, a native of Union...... read more read more Photo By Lt. Lauren Chatmas | 201117-N-PL200-009 SINGAPORE -- Chief Engineman Edward Goshay, a native of Union Springs, Ala., reenlisted in the U.S. Navy for an additional four years, with his oath administered by Lt. Cmdr. John Kipper, DESRON 7 air operations officer. DESRON 7 is the forward-deployed destroyer squadron in Southeast Asia, as a part of U.S. 7th Fleet in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

SINGAPORE -- Chief Engineman Edward Goshay, a native of Union Springs, Ala., reenlisted in the U.S. Navy for an additional four years while stationed in Singapore, Oct. 26.



Reenlistments are a significant time-honored tradition that celebrate service members’ renewed commitment to the U.S. Navy and uniformed military service. During the ceremony, the Sailor swears to support, defend and bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of the United Sates, and wear the cloth of the nation with honor, courage and commitment.



“The Navy has given me the chance to travel the world and serve my country, and with the continued support from my family, friends and colleagues, I look forward to another four years.” said Goshay of his military service. Beginning his 18th year of service in the Navy, Goshay is an Engineman, trained in the operation, maintenance, and repair of internal-combustion engines, main propulsion machinery, refrigeration, air conditioning, gas turbine engines, and other various auxiliary equipment on U.S. Navy ships.



Goshay is currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia. DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships (LCS) rotationally deployed to Singapore, builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements, and supports Expeditionary and Littoral warfighting commanders. As the sole Chief Engineman at the command, Goshay is responsible for the maintenance, logistics and readiness, of deployed LCS in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. His work ensures these ships are prepared to meet any tasking they are called to fulfill.



Goshay, a 2001 graduate of Bullock High School, joined the Navy for the career opportunities after college costs were expensive. He met his wife, Jessica, during his time in the Navy, and they moved to Singapore in 2019 with their daughter Zoey.



“Chief Goshay truly embodies everything the Navy values in a Sailor – honor, courage and commitment – and always works to better himself and those around him each day,” said Lt. Cmdr. John Kipper, DESRON 7 air operations officer, who administered his oath of reenlistment. “I’m proud to serve with Chief Goshay and the Navy is lucky to have him for another four years!”



Goshay looks forward to his next four years in the Navy, and welcomes any challenges that the Navy asks him to take on.



-USN-