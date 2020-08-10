Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, participate in the 16th CAB vaccine rodeo at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Oct. 8, 2020. Soldiers received vaccinations for anthrax, typhoid and Japanese encephalitis in order to maintain medical readiness and prevent a variety of diseases that military members may encounter in the course of their duties.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2020 23:47
|Story ID:
|386356
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Calling the Shots: 16th CAB MEDOPS Hosts Vaccine Rodeo, by SGT ShaTyra Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
