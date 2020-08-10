Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Calling the Shots: 16th CAB MEDOPS Hosts Vaccine Rodeo

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Story by Sgt. ShaTyra Reed 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, participate in the 16th CAB vaccine rodeo at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Oct. 8, 2020. Soldiers received vaccinations for anthrax, typhoid and Japanese encephalitis in order to maintain medical readiness and prevent a variety of diseases that military members may encounter in the course of their duties.

