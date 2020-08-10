Calling the Shots: 16th CAB MEDOPS Hosts Vaccine Rodeo

Photo By Sgt. ShaTyra Reed | Spc. Amira Peterson, a combat medic specialist assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. ShaTyra Reed | Spc. Amira Peterson, a combat medic specialist assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, prepares to administer a vaccination to a Soldier during the 16th CAB vaccine rodeo at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Oct. 8, 2020. Soldiers received vaccinations for anthrax, typhoid and Japanese encephalitis in order to maintain medical readiness and prevent a variety of diseases that military members may encounter in the course of their duties. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. ShaTyra Reed, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade) see less | View Image Page

