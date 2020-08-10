7ID Hosts inaugural Sustainers of the Year Competition

Soldiers from across Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., gathered Oct. 7, 2020 to compete in the 7th Infantry Division hosted its first Sustainers of the Year Competition, a team-based event designed to test the limits of physical endurance, combat skills and team.
The competition pitted teams from the four major subordinate commands of 7ID against each other.
Following a brief introduction, the teams began with a 4-mile ruck. The morning phase of the competition ended with the teams running through an obstacle course.
