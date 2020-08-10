Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    7ID Hosts inaugural Sustainers of the Year Competition

    7ID Sustainers of the Year Awards Ceremony

    Photo By Sgt. ShaTyra Reed | Team Lancer, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, and their leaders pose for a photo...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.08.2020

    Story by Sgt. ShaTyra Reed 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from across Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash., gathered Oct. 7, 2020 to compete in the 7th Infantry Division hosted its first Sustainers of the Year Competition, a team-based event designed to test the limits of physical endurance, combat skills and team.

    The competition pitted teams from the four major subordinate commands of 7ID against each other.

    Following a brief introduction, the teams began with a 4-mile ruck. The morning phase of the competition ended with the teams running through an obstacle course.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.31.2020 23:49
    Story ID: 386354
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7ID Hosts inaugural Sustainers of the Year Competition, by SGT ShaTyra Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    logistics
    Sustainers
    7ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT