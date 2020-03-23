127 Years of Securing Heritage and Tradition

Since April 1, 1893, chief petty officers have been charged with the responsibility of leading Sailors and training junior officers to successfully carry out the Navy’s mission whether at war or at peace.

One key aspect of this responsibility to Sailors and officers is passing down the Navy’s heritage and traditions. The chief petty officers have ensured that the Navy’s culture and traditions have remained steadfast despite the changes in technology, personnel, and time.

“The chief petty officer is truly the backbone of the Navy,” said Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) David Hooker, the leading chief petty officer of fire watch division aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73). “We are the senior enlisted leaders developing both the enlisted and officer ranks. When we say ‘Ask the chief,’ we are leaning on 127 years of knowledge and experience. We are leaning on every chief petty officer in the Navy. We must pass on to our reliefs our way of life, heritage, and traditions. If we stop today, all of that stops.”

Heritage and traditions allow generations of Sailors to look back at their legacy with a shared bond.

“Our heritage tells us who we are, and our traditions are to honor the things we have done,” says Senior Chief Machinist Mate Dawn Turner, the leading chief petty officer of the work control division aboard George Washington. “Heritage and tradition are important for the Navy because it should inspire us to be the type of leaders that have paved the way for us. Recalling the history of Sailors that have freely given their lives to save others is an important tool when we want to motivate or remind ourselves of the privilege that we have to serve and lead Sailors. Additionally, heritage and tradition can provide tools to prevent us from making the same mistakes twice.”

Chief petty officers are known throughout the Navy as the gatekeepers of the naval legacy, and many of them humbly accept this responsibility.

“It’s a responsibility that feels like a privilege,” said Turner. “It means that I have the privilege of making an attempt at repaying those that have gone before me. This privilege means that I must remain involved and engaged in the command, community, and the Chiefs Mess. It means that instead of only identifying problems, I must strive to be a part of the solution.”

Chiefs have a variety of different methods of entrenching heritage and traditions for the Sailors that fall under their command. Regardless of this, or possibly even because of it, different leaders are able to use the skills and knowledge they have to keep traditions alive for those that will come after them.

“We encourage junior Sailors to join the George Washington Color Guard, which is involved in many ceremonies that the junior Sailors can see for themselves,” said Hooker. “Fire Watch is also holding naval heritage lessons to ensure we never forget our history.”

Turner added that allowing Sailors to be a part of heritage and traditions ensures that the Navy heritage isn’t forgotten and that Navy traditions continue.

“History has shown that our traditions, if not guarded, can be transformed into something that it was not intended,” said Turner. “I try to ensure we maintain the heritage and traditions of the Navy by being active, engaged, and trying to embody the true definition of a deck plate leader throughout the command and the fleet.”

Day-in and day-out, the average Sailor may not pay attention to the importance of the daily routine that they perform. However, there is always a chief petty officer that can explain the significance of that tradition along with the heritage behind it. For as long as chief petty officers are the stewards of the Navy’s legacy, Sailors past, present, and future will be able to look back in appreciation of how far the Navy has come, and look forward with anticipation of the next steps of the naval service.

April 1 is celebrated as the Chiefs’ birthday and is traditionally a week full of events for all chief petty officers to honor their legacy. With the Coronavirus affecting the world, chiefs aboard George Washington have celebrated independently and continue to focus all efforts towards the ship and its mission.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2020 Date Posted: 12.31.2020 18:07 Story ID: 386323 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US