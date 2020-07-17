Senior enlisted Soldier joins security assistance enterprise

The Security Assistance Command conducted a change of responsibility ceremony Friday welcoming its incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Rice while bidding farewell to the departing Command Sgt. Maj. Gene Canada.

USASAC Executive Director Myra Gray hosted the event as Canada relinquished his duties to Rice during the ceremony at Bob Jones Auditorium.



“As the command’s senior enlisted adviser on all policy, standards and conduct of enlisted personnel, the role of the command sergeant major is essential to the readiness of USASAC,” Gray said.



“It is the USASAC command sergeant major who is solely responsible for the training and performance of these Soldiers and ensure the integrity of training programs that are a vital part of security assistance and the foreign military sales process.”



Gray, a recent arrival at USASAC, praised Canada’s role in helping her integrate during this challenging environment, noting, “Command Sgt. Maj. Canada became my ‘battle buddy’ when I came to USASAC. He has been instrumental in helping me transition and understand the USASAC mission.”



Canada, retiring after more than 33 years of Army service, thanked his family for their support, stating “I would not be here today if it weren’t for them.”



He also expressed his appreciation for former and current USASAC leadership, and for the achievements the globally dispersed USASAC workforce have accomplished.



“The U.S. Army is the best army in the world, because it has the best people in the world, I love saying that,” Canada said. “The people of USASAC, and the Army Materiel Command security assistance enterprise have demonstrated that to me during the past three years and you’ve all done tremendous work.



“The last few months have been particularly challenging, but we’ve adjusted and continue to move forward. I wanted to take this last opportunity to thank you, the USASAC family and AMC security assistance enterprise, and wish you the best in your professional and personal lives.”



Additionally he praised the support and expertise of the AMC Life Cycle Management Security Assistance Management Directorates, the Program Executive Offices, and the Army Medical Materiel Agency.



In light of current social restrictions, the event was conducted with a limited audience but had participants from USASAC’s global workforce, the Army security assistance enterprise, and friends and family from around the world viewing the live-streamed event on social media.



Rice comes to USASAC after having served as the command sergeant major for 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and will serve as USASAC’s fourth command sergeant major in its 55-year history.



“It’s a huge honor to serve with you and I’ll proudly wear this patch,” Rice told the audience referencing his newly minted AMC patch, USASAC’s higher headquarters.



Rice continued by thanking past and present leadership at AMC, and the team at USASAC. “To the entire USASAC family… Soldiers, DA civilians and contractors, which I affectionately like to call ‘Soldiers in Slacks,’ the welcoming of me and my family over these brief couple of days has been awesome,” he said. “Please know that we’re extremely excited and 100% committed to being value added teammates and better yet, a resource to help build partner capacity – be it here within the surrounding communities or abroad, to support combatant commanders’ engagement strategies and strengthen U.S. global partnerships.”



USASAC executes the Army’s security assistance and foreign military sales program. It is also serves as AMC’s lead for its security assistance enterprise.



US Army Security Assistance Command, USASAC, Dr. Myra Gray, CSM Gene Canada, CSM Sean Rice, Change of Responsibility, AMC, Army Materiel Command, Terri Stover



USASAC Executive Director Myra Gray passes the unit flag to Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Rice, the incoming command sergeant major.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.17.2020 Date Posted: 01.05.2021 01:59 Story ID: 386305 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Hometown: AURORA, CO, US Hometown: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior enlisted Soldier joins security assistance enterprise, by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.