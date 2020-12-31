Faces of MCIPAC: Sgt. Shane Holum

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan – He grew up working on farms and construction sites whilst moving all over Wisconsin and even to Pennsylvania and Georgia with his three younger sisters. However, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shane Holum, a combat engineer with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, always felt there was something more for him.

“I have always been interested in doing things that are difficult and wanted to be around like-minded and driven individuals,” said Holum, a native of Fall Creek, Wisconsin. “I saw the Marine Corps as the ultimate thing that could check those boxes as a kid. I also have family who have fought through multiple wars from World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Desert Storm so I felt like it was an important thing to do.”

Holum enlisted into the Marine Corps in August, 2010, as a combat engineer. This marked the start of his long, decorated and action packed Marine Corps career.

“I like being a combat engineer due to the wide spectrum of things that we do depending on where we go in the Marine Corps,” he said.

Combat engineers build, repair and maintain buildings, roads and power supplies anywhere they are needed within the Marine Corps.

He credited the Marine Corps for giving him numerous opportunities to better himself as a Marine and as a man.

“My favorite thing about being a Marine is the consistent change,” said Holum. “I am the type that gets bored in one place or doing one thing too long if it is not challenging enough.”

In 2014, he decided to endure one of the hardest challenges the Marine Corps has to offer by attending the Assessment and Selection Program to join the Marine Corps Forces, Special Operations Command.

A&S is MARSOC’s screening process split into two phases. All Marines must attend the 3-week A&S Phase I Course held at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Phase II is conducted three times a year at an undisclosed location following Phase I. Upon completion of A&S, getting selected is not a guarantee.

Holum successfully completed A&S and was selected.

He went on the Individual Training Course to become a MARSOC critical skills operator. During training, Holum suffered a brutal knee injury.

“It happened at night while I was wearing a night optical/observation device,” he said. “I could not really see where I was stepping, and my leg got caught under a fallen tree then I fell with 100-plus-pound ruck on. My knee twisted and my ankle stayed planted.”

Despite the injury, Holum went on to complete Raider Spirit, which is a two-week field exercise that focuses on small unit tactics along with the Amphibious “Amphib” Course of ITC.

With the worst luck, he ended up being dropped from ITC due to the complications and the surgery on his knee. However, he remains positive about the whole experience.

“A&S was a very humbling place,” said Holum. “You don’t know what to expect going in, by design, so to be able to make it through and get selected was pretty cool. You also meet a ton of amazing individuals who have a lot of drive and ambition.”

After recovering from his injury, Holum strived to keep pushing forward to be the best that he can. He completed numerous courses and schools to include the Combat Marksmanship Coach and Trainer course, became a Foreign Weapons Instructor, attended the Winter Mountain Engineer Course, endured the Water Survival Advanced course, completed the Tactical Combat Causality Care course, survived the Jungle Warfare Training Center participated in multiple shooting packages including live fire close quarter combat, finished numerous explosive and breaching courses and executed Special Patrol Insertion/Extractions. Holum has also help build schools in Thailand and the Philippines.

Outside of the Marine Corps, Holum married his wife, Jaime, on Oct. 3, 2016.

He is also currently attending Embry Riddle Aeronautical University working towards a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Science.

“He’s probably one of the most resilient people I know,” said Jaime Holum. “If he wants something, he goes and gets it. It doesn’t matter how difficult the obstacle, he pushes through and figures it out.”

In 2019, Holum participated in the Far East Marksmanship Competition on Okinawa where he earned silver medals in rifle, pistol and the Lloyd Trophy, which is a rifle trophy for the Far-Eastern Division matches.

“I then shot championships in Quantico,” he said. “After Championships, I was one of three summer augments selected to shoot on the precision pistol team.”

While competing with the shooting team, he earned a silver and bronze medal at nationals, placing him in the Presidents 100 Match.

“Marksmanship is all about learning, attention to detail, and focus,” explained Holum. “To have something that gives you instant feedback about whether you are doing those things right is awesome.”

Holum spoke on his leadership style and why it’s important to him.

“My greatest leadership accomplishment is being the type of leader that gains mutual respect with the Marines who work for me and know they want to follow me rather than have to,” he said.

Recently, Mr. and Mrs. Holum welcomed a new member to their family, Vaia Shae Holum, who was born on Sept. 30.

“He is an amazing father,” said Jaime Holum. “The first thing he does when he comes home is say hello to our daughter and makes sure he puts a smile on her face. He would do anything for her, and I know he cannot wait to teach her everything he knows. He is, of course, a great husband as well, and always makes sure his family is taken care of.”

