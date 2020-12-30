Tulsa District Management staff visits MILCON projects

Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commander Col. Scott Preston and Chief of Engineering and Construction Division, Kathryn White met with employees and contractors on many of Tulsa District’s military construction projects at military bases within the district during the week of Dec. 14.



“The military construction projects we manage on the Army and Air Force installations lead directly to the readiness of our force,” said Preston. “The Tulsa District must engage with various commanders and military partners to better understand their needs and concerns with each project.”



As Commander of Tulsa District, Preston oversees a variety of projects. The visit began with a tour of the new reception station barracks at Fort Sill. The new construction project will serve as in-processing housing for new soldiers on the base.



While at Fort Sill, the group was also able to see progress on renovation of two barracks buildings and the air to ground and artillery targeting complex.



“From my perspective, periodic visits to the field office activities afford our most Senior Leaders an opportunity to see and hear firsthand the challenges and successes from the ground up on our projects,” said Fort Sill Area Engineer Rick West. “In turn, it promotes opportunities to share lessons learned and to socialize innovative project delivery techniques across the enterprise to ensure that we remain ready and relevant.”



Projects at Altus and Sheppard Airforce bases included tours of the flight training facility, which will train pilots for the Airforce’s new KC46A refueling tanker as well as a medical and dental clinic. Construction of these projects is under the management of Tulsa District.



"Communication with our military partners is of the utmost importance to successfully completing the mission on time and with a facility that will service our nation for many years to come,” said White. “This opportunity to interface with our stakeholders provided insight into what has been accomplished and the future brings."



Tulsa District's Military Construction section supports construction and facility improvement efforts in direct support of soldiers, sailors and airmen at eight military installations in Oklahoma and Texas.



“Perhaps the most important part of these visits is showing those doing the heavy lifting in our day to day mission execution that what they do is important,” said West. “It also enables our senior leaders to connect with and build upon the valued relationships with our many project stakeholders.”

