JBAB begins limited, phased COVID-19 distribution

Photo By Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aiden Herring, 316th Medical Squadron immunization...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aiden Herring, 316th Medical Squadron immunization technician, enters patient vaccination data into a computer at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C., Dec. 30, 2020. The 316th MDS administered the first locally available COVID-19 vaccines to JBAB first responders. As initial quantities of the vaccine are limited, medical, fire department and security forces professionals are the first at JBAB to be offered the vaccine in line with the Department of Defense phased prioritization plan. When available, the DOD will ensure the vaccine is available for all beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Stuart Bright) see less | View Image Page

The 316th Medical Squadron at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling administered the first locally available COVID-19 vaccines to JBAB first responders Dec. 30.



As initial quantities of the vaccine are limited, medical, fire department and security forces professionals are the first to be offered the vaccine in line with the Department of Defense phased prioritization plan. The vaccine, made available under an Emergency Use Authorization, will remain voluntary until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration provides full and final approval.



“I am incredibly grateful our JBAB medical, fire, and security forces first responders now have access to this safe, effective vaccine in the fight against COVID-19,” said Col. Mike “Goose” Zuhlsdorf, JBAB and 11th Wing commander. “While vaccine supply is limited at this time, our JBAB medical professionals stand ready with a vaccine distribution plan to care for our entire JBAB Family.”



As more of the vaccine becomes available, the 316th MDS will roll out the vaccine distribution plan. Appointments will be made available through an online appointment system accessible via a link or QR code. While the link itself is not strictly controlled, vaccinations will only be administered according to the phased prioritization plan while vaccine supply is limited.



TRICARE beneficiaries enrolled at a military treatment facility are encouraged to get their vaccine at an MTF to ensure vaccines distributed in non-DOD jurisdictions can better serve their respective populations. Vaccination tracking will continue through existing medical records reporting systems.



The Center of Disease Control and Prevention states the COVID-19 vaccine is an important tool to end the pandemic. Additional information, including how the vaccine works and safety monitoring, can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.



Even as vaccinations continue, all JBAB personnel will still be required to wear appropriate face coverings and practice physical distancing where required and in accordance with CDC recommendations.



Availability and process information will be posted to the Official JBAB Website as it becomes available.



Hyperlink

https://www.jbab.jb.mil/Home/JBAB-COVID-19-Updates-and-Resources/