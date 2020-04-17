Respect, Protect, and Empower

“I was at home, in my “comfy” clothes, staying indoors because of the pouring rain outside,” said Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handing) Michael Flosi, from Spanaway, Washington, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). “I was on duty, and it was 6 p.m. when I received my first call to respond to as a Sexual Assault, Protection and Response Victim Advocate (SAPR VA).



“I left my house in a sweatshirt, shorts and sandals,” said Flosi. “I ran down the pier with my umbrella and victim response bag that has necessary paperwork and other useful items.”



SAPR VA’s can expect to be called at any time while they are on duty. They work to provide their clients with the best help possible during a very trying experience.



The Navy recognizes April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM). The first goal of SAAPM is to increase awareness of the impact that sexual assault can have on individuals in a community.



SAPR VA’s are aware of the impact sexual assault can have and help their clients to navigate through troubled waters.



Flosi said the first thing he does when he sits down with a client, is make sure they feel safe. They are going through the most difficult time of their life, and if they do not feel compassion from him, they will not be able to work with him.



“After they feel safe, I help them realize they have options,” said Flosi. “I let them know they are in charge of this situation. Clients often feel weak and put themselves down, because they think they should have stood up for themselves in that situation.”



“No one should have touched them in the first place,” said Flosi. “It is not their fault. Those first 24 hours with a client are difficult. There is work that I have to do, but I have to make sure that they are ok, medically. Sometimes, that doesn’t only mean in the head, they may need actual medical attention.”



VA’s empower their clients by giving them respect and advise them on choices they are able to make.



“Our clients have two choices they can make, in regards to reporting their assault,” said Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Katarzyna Kobiljak, from Dabrowa Gornicza, Poland, Nimitz’s lead SAPR VA. “They have the choice between filing a restricted or an unrestricted report.”



A restricted report limits the number of people who are involved in a case. The only people involved in a case are the SAPR VA, a Sexual Assault Response Coordinator and medical professionals. The Navy can also provide professional counseling if clients request it. These individuals maintain confidentiality and will not discuss the case with a client’s chain of command.



A client who files an unrestricted report still has access to medical help and professional counseling, but their chain of command will be notified of the assault and an investigation will be launched.



With an unrestricted report, clients may have a military protective order issued against the offender, similar to a restraining order, and they also have the right to an expedited transfer.



“The chain of command will be notified when a sexual assault occurs,” said Kobiljak. “Though, in an unrestricted report, the commanding officer will not be told the name, gender, age or other identifying information about the client.”



Kobiljak said that a client always has the option to change a report from restricted to unrestricted, but they cannot switch from unrestricted to restricted.



It is important for victims of sexual assault to know what their options are. It is also important to know who they can disclose information to and still maintain confidentiality.



“If I were not a trained SAPR VA, and someone started to tell me about a sexual assault, the first thing that I would say to them is stop,” said Flosi. “The SAPR program does allow one person as a confidant, but if a client discloses information to their leadership then their leaders are obligated to file a report.”



Flosi said that it is important for a client to be mindful of who they inform of their situation in order to preserve their ability to choose how they want their case to progress. SAPR VA’s can provide the necessary help and information, because a client may not always be in the right frame of mind.



Victims of sexual assault have had enough taken away. Increasing awareness, and improving Sailor cognizance can help victims maintain their freedom to make choices in their case.



It is up to other Sailors to utilize the information and training they receive on an annual basis to be in a position to help their shipmates.



“The information is out there,” said Flosi. “There are regular trainings, online information and resources at the command available to all Sailors.”



Ultimately, each Sailor is responsible to educate themselves. Sexual assault impacts Sailors at every command. Hopefully, when a hand is stretched out, a Sailor can take it and show them the help and support that they need.

