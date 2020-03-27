Ready in Red

You can tell a lot about a Sailor by looking at their uniform. Gold chevrons might mean a Sailor has exceptional conduct. Khaki pants could mean a Sailor has been commissioned or that they are a chief petty officer. On the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), one uniform stands out among many: red coveralls.

Damage Controlman 2nd Class Cheyenne McIntosh said she was head over heels for the red coveralls as soon as she checked in aboard TR.

“I wanted them because they stood out and people knew who they were,” said McIntosh. “At one point in time it was just DCs that wore the red coveralls, and I was told I had to earn mine.”

McIntosh’s leading petty officers told her she could not have her red coveralls until she got her enlisted surface warfare specialist and damage control scene leader qualifications.

“It took me about a year and a half, but once I got them I was able to wear them proudly,” said McIntosh.

These days, Sailors from DC division aren’t the only ones in the red coveralls. The at-sea fire party, also known as the flying squad, also wears

red. Much like McIntosh had to earn her coveralls, flying squad members have to earn theirs. “You have to get your DC qualifications up to scene leader and show up to all the drills and trainings,” said McIntosh. “If you can’t uphold the standards that we require of you, you can’t wear red coveralls, the red hat or black flash gear.”

Damage Controlman 1st Class Charles Lewis says having a flying squad that takes pride in being first responders is important.

“It’s not just DCs,” said Lewis. “It’s people from every department who love to be there. It’s a combination of the entire ship.”

Lewis says that khakis and other Sailors can often be seen in the background of a casualty waiting for their turn to jump in and help because they know how important damage control is. From previous commands and throughout their career, all their DC training has become a part of them; become second nature.

The military entry processing station in Tulsa, Okla., told McIntosh if she picked DC as her rate, she would be a first responder.

“At the time, I was thinking more of like an Emergency Medical Technician, but now I know it’s a different first response,” said McIntosh. “We’re the first responders to any casualty outside of medical casualties, like a fire or flood.”

Although it is a large part of their job, being on the at-sea fire party is not the only thing DCs do aboard TR.

“DC division has three work centers positioned throughout the ship so that no matter where the casualty is, there will be DCs in the area,” said Lewis. “They also divide up responsibility for maintaining all of the DC systems on the ship.”

The forward DC shop maintains all of the carbon dioxide, halon, aqueous film-forming foam, and sprinkler fire extinguishing systems on the ship. The damage control petty officer (DCPO) shop is in charge of DCPO maintenance for the ship. The aft DC shop, where McIntosh works, maintains the ship’s chemical, biological and radiological warfare (CBR) equipment, and keeps all of the ship’s repair lockers fully supplied and ready to fight casualties.

“One of my jobs is to make sure the firefighting systems are in working order so they’re ready for a CBR attack,” said McIntosh.

DCs make sure the ship has the correct equipment to put out fires, contain flooding or control any kind of damage before it gets worse. If a casualty gets called away for structural damage, gas leaks or anything else, DCs respond.

“Sometimes there are fires at 2 o’clock in the morning and we have to respond,” said McIntosh. “I had a come-to- Jesus moment with myself when there was black smoke

reported in pump room four.” McIntosh said that she and the rest of the fire team were excited to put all the training they had been through to use. Then she realized that they were about to enter a jet fuel pump room that could become completely engulfed. Right before they went in, the rapid response team notified them it was a class Charlie fire and it appeared to be out.

“It was definitely a scary moment for me but I know we were ready,” said McIntosh.

According to Lewis, maintaining that level of readiness 24 hours a day requires a lot of training and a lot of work. “They might not say it if you asked them, but my DCs really want to be the ones who save the ship,” said Lewis. “That’s why they’re always running. Those bells ring and they want to be the first ones there.”

After nearly four and a half years as a DC, McIntosh says she is happy with the path she has paved for herself. Looking forward in her career, she says if the opportunity arises where she can teach others about her job, she will take it.

“Anything can happen at any given point in time, that’s why I tell my guys it’s alright to be assertive when it comes to teaching people about damage control,” said McIntosh. “Having people rely on you and trust you is a good feeling. If we do our jobs correctly, we save people’s lives.”

As TR navigates new challenges amid uncertain times, the crew can be sure that McIntosh and the rest of the flying squad are on call to keep the crew and ship safe. They will remain ready in red.

