Written in Blood

We hear it over the 1MC every morning. Posters stressing the importance of it line the bulkheads and doorways. It is what allows Sailors to make it home in one piece. It is one of the executive officer’s biggest goals: Safety.



Nimitz’ Safety Department continues to monitor 25 safety programs while enforcing operational safety and health programs, reducing occupational injuries, illness or deaths, and material loss or damage.



“We are comprised of 12 Subject Matter Experts (SME) who work to encourage, educate, and enforce Department of Defense and Occupational Safety and Health Association standards,” said Lt. Julian Krusely, the Nimitz Industrial Hygiene Officer. “We wear a green ball cap to promote a visible safety culture and the making of safe choices both on and off duty throughout the ship.”



Each safety SME oversees and surveys air and safety afloat programs, and leverages divisional safety petty officers and squadron safety representatives in order to teach and enforce safety standards to empower Sailors and Marines to make safe choices.





“Our team roves the ship looking for general hazards such as proper wear of personal protective equipment, electrical safety discrepancies, respirator protection, hearing protection, fall protection and fall hazards, hazardous material safety, and hazard identification,” said Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Anthony Pena, Nimitz’ Safety Department’s Leading Chief Petty Officer.



While underway, it is Safety’s job to provide a constant presence at every major evolution to be the extra set of eyes and to ensure the proper procedures are being carried out.



Although Nimitz Safety department assumes responsibility for training Sailors how to be safe, it is the responsibility of every Sailor, Marine, and civilian aboard to take accountability for safely carrying out procedures, maintenance and daily duties.



“Safety is everyone's responsibility,” said Pena. “We want every Sailor and Marine to safely follow the correct procedures and maintenance requirements and have a questioning attitude when performing daily duties. If it doesn't feel right or it looks unsafe, it’s most likely not. You can choose right. Choose SAFE!”



Working safely alongside the Safety Department is Nimitz’ Electrical Division that controls a different beast called electricity. Through hard dedication they work long hours to keep the power running, air flowing, while paying massive amounts of attention to the finest details to keep the lights on in a safe and efficient manner.



Although Nimitz’ Electrical Division assumes responsibility for training Sailors how to be safe through their own actions, it is the responsibility of every Sailor and Marine aboard to take accountability for safely carrying out procedures, maintenance, and daily duties when working with electricity.



“Always inspect all electrical and electronic devices prior to each use,” said Chief Electricians Mate John Galendez. “Do a visual inspection of the casing, power cord, and switches. If discrepancies are found, do not use it. Either dispose of the item or bring it to a qualified electrician for evaluation.”



Electrical safety is an all hands responsibility. Being knowledgeable about what not to have, use, or plug in onboard Nimitz is equally as important as knowing how to safely perform maintenance. Whether it causes a shock or a fire; all it takes is one person to have or unsafely use a hazardous item that puts every single crew member’s life in danger.

Personally owned or non-Navy-standard equipment such as fans, reading lamps, hot plates, and griddles are prohibited from being used aboard Nimitz. Items such as microwave ovens, portable refrigerators, portable air conditioners, and portable extension cords are only allowed with a request chit approved by the XO. Adequate government-owned equipment is provided to meet the needs associated with these items.



Non-Navy-standard items of the types mentioned are generally a shock hazard because of inferior insulation, leakage currents, and flimsy structures, as well as creating fire hazards.



“If an electrical safety discrepancy (i.e. exposed wires, a junction box cover is missing, unauthorized extension cords, etcetera) is found, do not touch it,” said Electricians Mate 1st Class Joshua Nikkari. “Call the Maintenance Support Center at 5892 to submit a trouble call. If it is an immediate hazard, stay on station until a qualified electrician takes over.”



For unauthorized equipment or any other electrical safety questions, call Electrical Tool Issue at 5905 or the Electrical Division Office at 5811 or 5812.



Staying engaged, focused and maintaining good situational awareness is the best way to be safe. Sailors need to look out for themselves and their shipmates because if they don’t, complacency sets in and that’s when accidents are going to happen.



Anyone in the Navy has likely heard the expression “written in blood” time and time again. This saying comes from the fact that almost every safety rule and regulation the Navy has implemented has come from an injury or loss of life. The Sailors of Nimitz’ Safety Department and Electrical Division work hard to ensure no more rules are written in the blood of a Nimitz Sailor. They encourage everyone to be not just safe, but super safe.

