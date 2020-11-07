A Sailor’s Slugger

As the mighty aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) gracefully steamed through the Philippine Sea, Master Chief Logistics Specialist Duane Forrest’s son Jerry “Slugger” Forrest took on former heavyweight title contender Carlos Takam in the main event of Thursday’s Top Rank card in Las Vegas, Nevada.



“As a father, I get very nervous,” said Duane. “My heart starts beating fast and my hands get clammy. It’s a chase match in the ring so by making even one single mistake could land you a technical knockout. So, I have a conversation with myself to calm my nerves; ‘Has my child prepared himself for this fight?’ and ‘Is he mentally prepared to give it his all?’ As long as my son has prepared himself physically and mentally, I am fine. As long as he gives 100 percent and leaves everything out there, I am fine!”



Jerry, from Lafayette, Louisiana, is a two-time National Golden Gloves Champion and a rising prospect in the professional heavyweight division. In a three-year period, Jerry cemented his reputation as one of the hardest hitters in boxing by winning 26 of his 30 fights. Incredibly, 20 of his 26 victories have ended by knockouts.



Always full of confidence, Jerry states, “I’m like an adrenaline junkie, and I’m not afraid of anybody, I believe my power is unmatchable. I don’t believe anybody in the country can beat me.”



According to Jerry, his former coach late legendary boxing coach Bilal Muhammad (who has worked with Mike Tyson, Pernell Whitaker, and Lennox Lewis) felt that he was extremely coachable and had exceptional talent, once remarking, “This kid is serious about what he’s saying and I believe he is one of the hardest workers I have seen.”



Throughout Jerry’s career, he has continued to move up the ranks from prospect to contender. He trains assiduously, and has grown exponentially while traveling to boxing camps sparring with top contenders such as Bryant Jennings, Seth Mitchell, Steve Cunningham, and recently with Champion Deontay Wilder.



The ultimate goal of Team Forrest is to rise to the top of the division with a goal of becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion by the fall of 2022.



“I am very proud to see how much Jerry has accomplished from the beginning to where he is today,” said Duane. “Jerry and I often converse about the competitive times we are both in and talk about how talent alone can only get you so far. Commitment and hard work are essential! But greatness comes through learning to apply expertise from those whose experience exceed your own.”



With his father, mother, and supporters behind him, Jerry’s hard-fought loss against Takam will surely be molded into the expertise and experience needed for his success.



“But the true reason for Jerry “Slugger” Forrest’s and my success is his mother, and my lovely wife, Alvora Forrest,” said Duane. “She may seem to be solely in the background, but at home, behind closed doors, she is the boss.



“She has always taught us both that ‘words are the most powerful tool in your life’,” added Duane. “Speak it into existence and believe! Favor not fair!’ She is truly the backbone of our family and our success.”

