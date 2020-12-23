Exchange Shoppers’ Holiday Wishes Come True with More Than $66,000 in Layaways Paid in Full

Photo By Ron Mullan | Military shoppers Quintesha Greene, Georgene Wade, Carol Stinchcomb, Dorothy Lewis and...... read more read more Photo By Ron Mullan | Military shoppers Quintesha Greene, Georgene Wade, Carol Stinchcomb, Dorothy Lewis and Irene Somoano Cantu pick up their layaway purchases, which were paid in full by nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway, at the Tinker Air Force Base Exchange Dec. 17. They were among nearly 290 shoppers nationwide who had more than $66,000 in combined layaways paid for by the nonprofit. Pictured from left, Greene, Wade, 72nd Air Base Wing Commander Col. Paul Filcek, Stinchcomb, Tinker AFB Exchange General Manager Charles Eaves, Tinker AFB Exchange Main Store Manager Maria Berrios Borges, Lewis, and Cantu. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Nearly 290 military families’ spirits are a little brighter this holiday season after their Army & Air Force Exchange Service layaway balances were paid in full.



The paid-for layaways represent more than $66,000 in holiday gift purchases for military children.



“This means a lot—it was definitely an unexpected blessing,” said Army Reserve Capt. Quintesha Greene of the 2nd Battalion - 290th Regiment, who is assigned to Tinker AFB on active orders. “It makes you realize that there are still good people out there who are willing to help others.”



Several of the lucky shoppers were surprised with the news during a Dec. 14 Zoom call hosted by television personality and Navy Veteran Montel Williams, while others were surprised on a Dec. 21 Zoom call with officials from nonprofit Pay Away the Layaway, which paid off the layaways along with the restaurant chain Subway and nonprofit Soldier’s Wish.



“This year has been difficult for everyone, and military families are no exception,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “We hope this simple gesture shows these lucky families how much their contributions mean to their country, especially during these challenging and uncertain times.”



