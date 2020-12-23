PHC-P and PHA-H leadership and staff receives vaccine for COVID-19

Public Health Command-Pacific and Public Health Activity-Hawaii leadership and staff received the Pfizer vaccine at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Dec. 23.
The inoculation was part of the Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan that is a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, and administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect DoD personnel, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.
