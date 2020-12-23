Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHC-P and PHA-H leadership and staff receives vaccine for COVID-19

    Col. Elba Villacorta, commander of Public Health Command-Pacific, and Sergeant Maj

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2020

    Story by Amber Kurka 

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Public Health Command-Pacific and Public Health Activity-Hawaii leadership and staff received the Pfizer vaccine at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Dec. 23.

    The inoculation was part of the Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan that is a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, and administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect DoD personnel, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.

