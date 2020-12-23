PHC-P and PHA-H leadership and staff receives vaccine for COVID-19

Photo By Amber Kurka | Col. Elba Villacorta, commander of Public Health Command-Pacific, and Sergeant Maj....... read more read more Photo By Amber Kurka | Col. Elba Villacorta, commander of Public Health Command-Pacific, and Sergeant Maj. Danny Hailey, sergeant major of PHC-P, stand in front of a poster after receiving the Pfizer vaccine at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, on Dec. 23, 2020. The inoculation was part of the Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan that is a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, and administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect DoD personnel, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response. (U.S. Army photo by Amber E. Kurka) see less | View Image Page

Public Health Command-Pacific and Public Health Activity-Hawaii leadership and staff received the Pfizer vaccine at Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Dec. 23.



The inoculation was part of the Department of Defense COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration plan that is a phased, standardized and coordinated strategy for prioritizing, distributing, and administering COVID-19 vaccines to protect DoD personnel, maintain readiness, and support the national COVID-19 response.