Carson remembers Mounted Color Guard founder

By Billie Garner



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



On Sept. 2, 2020, U.S. Army veteran Hugh Trabandt, a well-known celebrity of sorts on Fort Carson as well as in the local community, passed away.



Life before the U.S.



Trabandt’s early childhood was spent on the family farm — in what is now Poland — where he was bilingual in Polish and German.



In 1945, his father was actively fighting the war on the Eastern front and his mother fled as an Eastern European Displaced Refugee with her son, Trabandt, who was just 10 years old at the time. His mother was a Red Cross nurse, and managed to smuggle the children via train. At the German border, Trabandt was taken from his mother to be part of the war effort, where he was assigned to a large horse-drawn gun that no longer had ammunition along with other little boys and older men. It was a bitter cold winter and they had no protective clothing, food or supplies. Trabandt credited an old sergeant with keeping some of the boys alive.



As the war ended and Trabandt dreamt of being a cowboy in America, the 14-year-old boy made an attempt to fulfill those dreams. Unsuccessful the first time, his determination eventually led him to the U.S. by 1950.



Persistence yields results



Michelle Canon, principal, Patriot Elementary School, said they put new procedures and protocols in place to help ensure everybody’s safety.



With a bit of a rough start in the new country, the adventurous young man — in his late teens —joined the U.S. Army.



During his stint in the military, he traveled to Korea and Berlin, and he even lost hearing in his left ear due to artillery. But through his travels, he found his passion.



In Berlin he served with the last horse-mounted platoon, the 287th Mounted Military Police (MP) Constabulary, where he represented the U.S. military on the show-jumping team in international competitions. He earned the German Silver Riding Medal, the only American serviceman to do so. Even at this time, horses in the military were a thing of the past and were used mainly for MP duty, border patrol and in ceremonies and parades. While in Berlin he earned his GED, having had haphazard and piecemeal formal schooling due to the war.



Returning to the U.S. after his tour of duty, Trabandt used his military education benefits and studied at Arizona State University, majoring in animal husbandry.



This career path led him to his passion, and he worked in the Broadmoor Stables having taken a job at the Broadmoor Hotel managing the riding stables, training jumping horses and driving a stagecoach.



MCG forms



Trabandt experienced many big life events during this time from getting married and having kids to buying a ranch in Colorado Springs. But everything led to the formation of the Mounted Color Guard (MCG) in 1965 when he managed the stables at Fort Carson.



This horse mounted military pageantry is still alive and flourishing on the Mountain Post. It has also been recreated on other Army installations within the U.S. Outside of family, he considered creating the MCG as one of his finest accomplishments, according to his daughter.



Laurie Zickefoose, Trabandt’s firstborn daughter said his first marriage to her mother, Cynthia Lawson in 1959, was the beginning of a horse-loving, military-inspired family.



Laurie was born in 1960 and her sister, Tamara in 1965, the same year as the MCG. Both Laurie and her sister, Tamara, were inspired and loved by the first Fort Carson MCG troops.



“The only thing dad (Trabandt) was more proud of than the MCG, was his family,” she said. “His children and grandchildren have been so inspired and goal oriented by their patriarch.”



“Laurie’s daughter, Trabandt’s first grandchild, Jenny, accompanied him on the 2018 Honor Flight to Washington as a Korean War Veteran,” said Zickefoose. “Memories are even more special now.”



Trabandt met his second wife, Mary Ann Johnson in 1971, and the pair traveled the world, raised two children and built a house together.



“Hugh’s life story teaches us, above all, about determination and resilience. Very few people have overcome as many obstacles to reach to their firmly set goals,” said Mary Ann Trabandt, his wife of 47 years.



The couple traveled across the world, built a house and businesses, raised two children, Eric and Eve, all while maintaining their occupations of fire chief and teacher, respectively.



Community involvement



Hugh Trabandt’s unique life was full of meaningful achievements. He was able to make a positive impact in the lives of many as well as many significant contributions to his community, both civilian and military, Mary Ann Trabandt added.



“The Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard (FCMCG) is eternally indebted to the foundation Hugh laid for us,” said 1st Lt. Brady J. Carroll, officer in charge, FCMCG, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division. “His influence as a true cowboy and gentleman has resonated with the team through the years, giving rise to the perception that the Mounted Color Guard of Fort Carson is the most unique and technically skilled of all the horse detachments within the U.S. Army.”



As the founder, he institutionalized a mentality of hard work and uncommon grit that continues to define the service men and women, said Carroll.



“We owe our very existence as a renowned and unrivaled mounted unit to Hugh Trabandt, which is a fact that will be passed down to every generation of American Soldier who proves themselves worthy to earn a place in the ranks of the ‘Cowboy Color Guard,’” Carroll added.



As a token of the MCG Soldier’s appreciation to the man who started it all, MCG Soldiers gave Trabandt and his guests a mounted cavalry demonstration. Many people echoed Carrolls sentiments in giving praises to Hugh Trabandt.



“Hugh created far more than a Mounted Color Guard,” Carroll said. “He created a legacy. As the current officer in charge of the FCMCG, I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks and condolences to Hugh’s family for supporting the man we honor as our founder. Finally, I say to the larger-than-life Hugh Trabandt, ‘well done, be thou at peace.’”



Hugh Trabandt visited Fort Carson several times over the years, most recently in September 2017, when the 4th Inf. Div. commemorated its 100th birthday. The same year marked the 52nd year of service for the MCG.



During the demonstration Sept. 13, 2017, at Fort Carson’s Turkey Creek Ranch, the performance included horseback techniques demonstrating marksmanship and saber skills. Riders jumped their horses over obstacles to display their expert equestrian skills. Another highpoint in the demonstration was cavalry Soldiers waving sabers and riding full speed, hitting cartons and slicing pineapples to show their control of the saber.



Hugh Trabandt was known for keeping busy, and even though he successfully ran businesses, tended to family commitments and fire chief duties he still made time to improve his talents and volunteer in the community.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.18.2020 Date Posted: 12.23.2020 15:27 Story ID: 385754 Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carson remembers Mounted Color Guard founder, by Billie Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.