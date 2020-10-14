Beacon of hope celebrates 10 years

Photo By Norman Shifflett | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Paul McShan right, a gold star father; and Angelika McShan...... read more read more Photo By Norman Shifflett | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Paul McShan right, a gold star father; and Angelika McShan center, a gold star mother; look at a photo of their son who passed away April 1, 2009, with Angela Gunn, Survivor Outreach Services support coordinator and program manager at the Fallen Heroes Family Center Oct. 14, 2020. (Photo by Norman Shifflett) see less | View Image Page

By Norman Shifflett



Fort Carson Public Affairs Office



FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fort Carson Survivor Outreach Services (SOS) celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Fallen Heroes Family Center Oct. 14, 2020.



The center began as the Carson House in 1946, and the facility was designed to accommodate military Families while in transition.



The Fallen Heroes Family Center provides long-term case management for families of the fallen through the SOS.



Some services the SOS staff provide for survivors are financial counseling, general counseling or just support. If they are unable to give the help a survivor is asking for, the staff will find a resource that does meet the survivor’s needs.



This help and support are here for them for as long as they need it.



“The Fallen Heroes Family Center and Survivor Outreach Services has offered a beacon of hope and support for Fallen Families whose lives have been forever changed through tragedy and unexpected loss that you can never prepare for,” said Angela Gunn, the program manager and SOS support coordinator.



On April 1, 2009, Angelika and Paul McShan lost their only child, their son was a Marine, and they felt like they were going through the experience by themselves.



They were introduced to the SOS and the center in 2010 and have been going there ever since.



“It is comforting to be in the company of people who understand, that know what you are going through, and the awkward questions and silence aren’t there,” said Paul McShan. “When you come here it’s like coming home.”



Angelika McShan agreed with her husband and said the staff are like Family.



“We could never repay our survivors for the tremendous sacrifice they have endured and continue to endure every day,” said James Kilpatrick, an SOS support coordinator. “We can only hope that our service to them will make the best impact possible, no matter how big or small.”