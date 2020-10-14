Beacon of hope celebrates 10 years

By Norman Shifflett
Fort Carson Public Affairs Office
FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fort Carson Survivor Outreach Services (SOS) celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Fallen Heroes Family Center Oct. 14, 2020.
The center began as the Carson House in 1946, and the facility was designed to accommodate military Families while in transition.
The Fallen Heroes Family Center provides long-term case management for families of the fallen through the SOS.
Some services the SOS staff provide for survivors are financial counseling, general counseling or just support. If they are unable to give the help a survivor is asking for, the staff will find a resource that does meet the survivor’s needs.
This help and support are here for them for as long as they need it.
“The Fallen Heroes Family Center and Survivor Outreach Services has offered a beacon of hope and support for Fallen Families whose lives have been forever changed through tragedy and unexpected loss that you can never prepare for,” said Angela Gunn, the program manager and SOS support coordinator.
On April 1, 2009, Angelika and Paul McShan lost their only child, their son was a Marine, and they felt like they were going through the experience by themselves.
They were introduced to the SOS and the center in 2010 and have been going there ever since.
“It is comforting to be in the company of people who understand, that know what you are going through, and the awkward questions and silence aren’t there,” said Paul McShan. “When you come here it’s like coming home.”
Angelika McShan agreed with her husband and said the staff are like Family.
“We could never repay our survivors for the tremendous sacrifice they have endured and continue to endure every day,” said James Kilpatrick, an SOS support coordinator. “We can only hope that our service to them will make the best impact possible, no matter how big or small.”
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2020 14:18
|Story ID:
|385736
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beacon of hope celebrates 10 years, by Norman Shifflett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT