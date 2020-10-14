Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Beacon of hope celebrates 10 years

    Hundreds make a difference

    Photo By Norman Shifflett | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Paul McShan right, a gold star father; and Angelika McShan...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2020

    Story by Norman Shifflett 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    By Norman Shifflett

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — The Fort Carson Survivor Outreach Services (SOS) celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Fallen Heroes Family Center Oct. 14, 2020.

    The center began as the Carson House in 1946, and the facility was designed to accommodate military Families while in transition.

    The Fallen Heroes Family Center provides long-term case management for families of the fallen through the SOS.

    Some services the SOS staff provide for survivors are financial counseling, general counseling or just support. If they are unable to give the help a survivor is asking for, the staff will find a resource that does meet the survivor’s needs.

    This help and support are here for them for as long as they need it.

    “The Fallen Heroes Family Center and Survivor Outreach Services has offered a beacon of hope and support for Fallen Families whose lives have been forever changed through tragedy and unexpected loss that you can never prepare for,” said Angela Gunn, the program manager and SOS support coordinator.

    On April 1, 2009, Angelika and Paul McShan lost their only child, their son was a Marine, and they felt like they were going through the experience by themselves.

    They were introduced to the SOS and the center in 2010 and have been going there ever since.

    “It is comforting to be in the company of people who understand, that know what you are going through, and the awkward questions and silence aren’t there,” said Paul McShan. “When you come here it’s like coming home.”

    Angelika McShan agreed with her husband and said the staff are like Family.

    “We could never repay our survivors for the tremendous sacrifice they have endured and continue to endure every day,” said James Kilpatrick, an SOS support coordinator. “We can only hope that our service to them will make the best impact possible, no matter how big or small.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2020
    Date Posted: 12.23.2020 14:18
    Story ID: 385736
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beacon of hope celebrates 10 years, by Norman Shifflett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    assistance
    honor
    fallen hero
    Fort Carson
    survivor outreach services
    family

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT